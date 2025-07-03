The mythological horror film Maa is working well at the box office, but could not create any mayhem. It has emerged as Kajol’s 8th highest-grossing film of all-time despite a 41% drop on the first Wednesday. Scroll below for day 6 box office collection!

How much has Maa earned in 6 days in India?

Vishal Furia’s directorial has fallen below the 2 crore mark for the first time since its big release. As per estimates, Maa garnered 1.90 crores on day 6. It witnessed a 41% dip compared to 3.20 crores earned on the previous day.

The overall net collections in India surge to 26.23 crores in 6 days. The gross total stands at 30.71 crores. Starting today, Maa will also have to battle Metro In Dino. Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer could be a strong competition, so the journey is sure to get challenging!

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Day 4: 2.70 crores*

Day 5: 3.20 crores*

Day 6: 1.90 crores*

Total: 26.23 crores*

Emerges as Kajol’s 8th highest-grosser

It was just yesterday that Maa entered Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time by beating We Are Family. In 24 hours, it has also axed the lifetime collections of Ishq (1997) and Karan Arjun (1995) to steal the 8th spot.

The next target is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (46.86 crores), which will take some time.

Check out Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 279.50 crores Dilwale (2015): 148 crores My Name Is Khan (2010): 73 crores Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): 55 crores Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): 53.32 crores Fanaa (2006): 51.87 crores Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): 46.86 crores Maa: 26.23 crores Karan Arjun (1995): 25.29 crores Ishq (1997): 24.93 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Beats Daaku Maharaaj To Be Tollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News