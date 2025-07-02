Jurassic World Rebirth finally finished its pre-sales at the box office in China. The film started off sluggishly but has completed the eleven days of pre-sales with impressive numbers, beating Mission: Impossible 8 and a few other major Hollywood films released in recent years. Scarlett Johansson’s film is poised to open at the top spot in the box office chart in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is projected to earn winning numbers at the domestic and worldwide box office on its opening weekend. It reportedly has a hefty budget of $180 million, including marketing costs. However, the buzz is pretty strong, and it will probably be a box office success worldwide. The real competition will begin when Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps hit the theaters.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Finishes Pre-Sales in China on a Strong Note

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Scarlett Johansson’s starrer Jurassic World Rebirth finished the pre-sales after eleven days. It collected $3.9 million at the end of its pre-sales for the period of Wednesday to Sunday. 106K screenings were booked for the Wednesday opening day. The pre-sales picked up in the last three days of the pre-sales.

11-day pre-sales breakdown

July 2, Wednesday – $3 million

July 3, Thursday – $323K

July 4, Friday – $226K

July 5, Saturday – $292K

July 6, Sunday – $78K

Comparison with other films’ 11-day pre-sales numbers

Jurassic World Dominion – $7.1 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $6 million Dune: Part Two – $5 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $4.5 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $3.9 million Deadpool and Wolverine – $3.7 million No Time To Die – $3.3 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $3.2 million GoTG Vol 3 – $3 million

How much will the film earn on its opening weekend in China?

If everything goes in favor of Scarlett Johansson’s film, and depending on word of mouth, Jurassic World Rebirth is projected to earn between $30 million and $40 million on its five-day opening weekend. It is poised to debut at #1 and record one of the biggest opening weekends for Hollywood films in 2025. Jurassic World Rebirth has been released in China and North America.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Surpassing Dead Reckoning’s Global Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News