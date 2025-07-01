Nothing can stop Lilo & Stitch from reaching the $1 billion milestone worldwide. It is also close to dethroning A Minecraft Movie as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Upon attaining that milestone, the Disney movie will set a new benchmark for upcoming films. Keep scrolling for more.

Disney had it rough this year until this sci-fi live-action remake was released. Before this, Snow White was released, but it was a big box office failure. The film also received a lot of backlash. The live-action remake also has less than half the budget of Snow White and is already a huge blockbuster.

Lilo & Stitch at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Lilo & Stitch collected $6.8 million on its sixth three-day weekend in North America. Due to the new releases, the film dropped to the sixth rank on the domestic box office chart. It is the second film of 2025 to cross the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office, and its total collection is $400.01 million.

It still thrives at the overseas box office and has accumulated $545.9 million internationally. Thus, the worldwide total of the film has hit $945.9 million. It was made on a budget of $100 million and has amassed 845.9% more than its production cost.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $400.0 million

International – $545.9 million

Worldwide – $945.9 million

Less than $10 million away from A Minecraft Movie’s worldwide haul

As we know, A Minecraft Movie is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. In its theatrical run, it collected $954.4 million at the worldwide box office. The film was released in April 2025 and swiftly became Hollywood’s top grosser of the year. But its reign will end this weekend as Lilo & Stitch is less than $10 million away from overtaking it as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 worldwide [from highest to lowest]

1. A Minecraft Movie – $954.4 million

2. Lilo & Stitch – $945.9 million

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $562.00 million

4. How to Train Your Dragon – $456.08 million

5. Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million

6. Thunderbolts* – $381.6 million

7. Sinners – $364.5 million

8. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $283.2 million

9. Snow White – $205.7 million

10. F1 – $146.3 million

Disney’s live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, was released on May 23.

