When fans talk about entertaining films set in the adrenaline-fueled world of car racing, James Mangold’s biographical sports drama Ford v Ferrari and Ron Howard’s high-octane Formula One film Rush are usually among the top contenders. Now, with his latest theatrical release, F1, Hollywood star Brad Pitt has also joined the cut-throat race. So, how does F1 stack up against these two modern car racing classics? Let’s take a look at their IMDb ratings to find out.

Brad Pitt’s F1 vs. Ford v Ferrari vs. Rush – IMDb Showdown

Let’s begin with Brad Pitt’s F1. At the time of writing, the film has received an impressive IMDb user rating of 7.9/10. On the other hand, Ford v Ferrari and Rush both hold IMDb scores of 8.1/10. So, it’s a tie between the two terrific films. That said, F1 trails the other two by just a narrow margin of 0.2. Read on to know more about these three films.

About Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Directed by James Mangold, the film tells the story of how a determined American automotive designer, Carroll Shelby (played by Matt Damon), and the gifted English race car driver Ken Miles (played by Christian Bale) join forces to build a revolutionary racing car to beat the reigning champion, Ferrari, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Ford v Ferrari Trailer

About Rush (2013)

Directed by Ron Howard, the 1970s-set biographical sports film revolves around the fierce rivalry between two highly skilled Formula One drivers – the charming playboy James Hunt (played by Chris Hemsworth) and the perfectionist Austrian Niki Lauda (played by Daniel Brühl). The film focuses on how their intense competition on the racing track pushes both men to their physical and mental limits.

Rush Trailer

About F1 (2025)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film’s central plot follows the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (played by Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

