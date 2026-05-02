Fight Club, directed by David Fincher and featuring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in the lead roles, was re-released in theaters on its 25th anniversary. It has given the film a new chance to beat Pitt’s critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated sports biography, Moneyball. Will the David Fincher cult classic be able to beat Moneyball’s worldwide haul? Scroll below for the deets.

Fight Club’s re-release box office total

The movie was re-released on its 25th anniversary, and it was a nostalgia-filled event for the fans. The movie collected $228k across 700 theaters in North America on its re-release opening weekend. The film collected $6.9k on its second Thursday of re-release at the domestic box office, a decline of almost 89% from last Thursday. In nine days, the domestic re-release total has hit $972k. It will cross $1 million soon. The overseas total upon re-release has hit $133k, bringing the global total to $1.1 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the domestic total for Fight Club, including the re-release cume, has reached $38.0 million. The decent overseas re-release gross has also contributed to the film’s international total, bringing it to $64.4 million. Therefore, after the 25th-anniversary re-release, the worldwide collection of the Brad Pitt starrer is $102.4 million.

Box office summary of Fight Club

Domestic – $38.0 million

International – $64.4 million

Worldwide – $102.4 million

Can it surpass Moneyball’s global haul?

2011’s Moneyball, directed by Bennett Miller, is based on the 2003 book Moneyball: The Art of Winning a Unfair Game by Michael Lewis. The sports biography drama was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Supporting Actor for Jonah Hill. It grossed over $113.6 million worldwide.

The David Fincher-helmed movie is about $12 million short of Moneyball’s global haul. Although Fight Club is a cult classic, earning another $12 million during such a busy time is next to impossible. It has a select audience, and most would be busy catching the latest releases in theaters.

What is Fight Club about?

The story follows an unnamed narrator, played by Edward Norton, who grows disillusioned with his white-collar life and forms an underground fight club with the charismatic soap salesman Tyler Durden, portrayed by Brad Pitt, while also becoming entangled with the enigmatic Marla Singer, played by Helena Bonham Carter. Brad Pitt starrer Fight Club was re-released on April 22.

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