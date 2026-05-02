The drama on General Hospital is about to be massive, and the start of it has already begun. Brennan caught on that Carly was seeing some other man, and now the truth was out in the open. Meanwhile, Sonny told Britt where Jason was being kept by the WSB. Here’s what exactly happened.

General Hospital: Brennan Catches Carly, Brook Lynn Fears The Accident While Sonny Shares An Update

Sonny went over to Britt’s office and told her that he had found out where Jason was being held. He shared how he got the information about the WSB black site being in Jakarta from Brennan. He then asked her about the night of the shooting and how it was more complicated than it looked.

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Britt relented and shared that it wasn’t Jason who had shot Cullum, and he took the blame to protect someone. She did not reveal that Rocco was the one who actually shot the WSB director. Sonny promised he would look out for her since Jason wasn’t around and offered help if she ever needed it.

Meanwhile, Curtis was having a chat with Brook Lynn when he revealed that he was hoping the PCPD would be successfully able to find the other driver involved in the accident. Brook Lynn started to sweat, thinking about what it might mean for her future if the PCPD found out it was actually her.

Her worry only got worse when Curtis shared that Jordan could have died at the spot because the driver didn’t stop to help after the crash. If it wasn’t for the help they received to take her to the hospital as soon as possible, Jordan wouldn’t be alive. This increased Brook Lynn’s fear all the more.

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Meanwhile, at Carly’s place, she and Valentin were flirting around while trying to cook dinner. When the conversation moved to how Valentin called the clinic because of his feelings for Anna; things got tense. He accused Carly of being jealous, and she stated he wasn’t making enough progress.

Valentin left the kitchen and went upstairs to the attic. Both of them started throwing and shattering stuff, after which they rushed towards one another, where their tension led to passionate kissing. They acknowledged that the future was quite scary and then proceeded to get intimate once again.

Jack was in a world of his own as he tried to piece things together after his conversation with Josslyn. Suspicious that Carly was in fact with someone else, he broke into her house and saw two wine glasses in the kitchen. He rushed upstairs and caught Carly in bed alone with a man’s clothes around.

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