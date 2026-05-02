The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny seeking out Britt to tell her about Jason’s location. Carly’s luck ran out when Brennan barged into her room. Jordan’s spirits were lifted by a surprise visitor, who was Brick. Brook Lynn was left agitated. And then lastly, Cody’s news delighted Molly.

From danger and requests to dilemmas and suspicions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Michael James Scott from Broadway’s Aladdin performing at the Savoy. On the other hand, Josslyn is in danger. Is this about Cassius finding out she is a WSB agent? Lucas is threatened. Is this about Sidwell? Brook Lynn is moved while Trina and Kai get amorous.

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Ethan delivers intel to Sonny. But about whom? Ric is tested. Elizabeth makes a request of Laura. Is this about Drew or Willow? Chase and Brook Lynn discuss their future. Could it be about Phoebe? Curtis confides in Jordan. Is this somehow related to his delusional doubts about Isaiah?

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Britt is floored. What could be the reason behind it? Dante seeks out Liz. Are they going to get closer? Ethan covers his tracks. What is he hiding from everyone? Laura tries to protect a loved one. Who could it be? Is this about Rocco? Sonny faces a dilemma. Could it be in regard to Ethan?

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Carly gets alarming news. Is this about Brennan? Valentin makes contact with Nina. How will this fare? Willow is confident in her plan. But will it work out or not? Trina and Gio make a pact. Is this about Emma or Josslyn? When Molly is suspicious, could it be about Ric? Or is it about Cody?

Friday, May 8, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny taking extreme measures. Is this about Jason? Carly makes an announcement. Dante is flabbergasted. Has he found out about Rocco being the one who shot Cullum? Cassius puts pressure on Lulu. How will she react? Lastly, Felicia supports Lucas.

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Must Read: General Hospital: Brennan Doubts Carly, Sonny Tests Ethan’s Loyalty While Britt Warns Cassius About Josslyn

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