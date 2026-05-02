The recent episode of General Hospital saw Josslyn tell Brennan that Carly was seeing someone else, which raised doubts in his mind. Meanwhile, on Ric’s insistence, Sonny tested Ethan, and he passed with flying colors. And Cassius was warned by Britt about Josslyn. Here’s what unfolded.

General Hospital: Brennan Suspects Carly, Sonny Tests Ethan

After Josslyn told Brennan that his girlfriend and her mother, Carly, were with someone else, he told her to stop trying to wedge them apart by making up such lies. She pointed out that Carly had not forgiven him for the Vaughn debacle, and Jason being taken away by the WSB was a key loss for her.

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Josslyn told Brennan she did not know who the other man was, but he should be smart enough to realize that someone was noticing Carly’s changed behavior. After she left, Brennan looked back and realized that he had found gaps in a few situations. The doubts began to linger in his mind.

Ethan spied on Lucy’s conversation with Ava and Sidwell. At Sonny’s office, Ric expressed his suspicions. He still did not trust Ethan and mused that it was possible Sidwell had bought Ethan. He then asked Sonny to test Ethan out. Ethan came to give Sonny intel but was offered money to leave town.

Ethan refused the offer and asked why Sonny was trying to test him. After being impressed by Ethan, Sonny told him that he had gained his trust and gave him more work to do. On the other hand, Liesl told Britt that Josslyn was snooping around, trying to gather key intel about Nathan and Faison.

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She also told her daughter how Felicia had tried to convince her to go with her to France and convince Anna she was not working with Faison. Britt was left worried, especially about Josslyn connecting the dots regarding Nathan actually being Cassius. Britt then called Cassius over to meet her.

She told her brother that people were asking about him, and he replied that he knew it was Josslyn. Britt told Cassius that he needed to be careful if he wanted to keep pretending to be Nathan. Cassius claimed it was fine, and Josslyn wasn’t a threat. Britt dropped the shocker that she is a WSB agent.

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