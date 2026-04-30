The stakes on General Hospital are only getting higher and riskier with each possible episode. Plans are being made, suspicions are growing, and leverage is being collected. Here’s what unfolded as Michael put together a plan against Willow, Josslyn realized the truth, and Willow was left rattled.

General Hospital: Michael Shares His Plan, Josslyn Connects The Dots While Willow Panics

Michael came over to Carly’s house, leading her to rush Valentin into hiding again. He told her that he had figured out exactly how to handle Willow and revealed that he saw Chase bringing her a bouquet of flowers. Carly asked how that connected to his plan, and Michael revealed what he was thinking.

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He stated that Chase kept Willow on a pedestal and believed every lie she told her because he still saw her as the woman he once loved. Carly asked how Chase and Willow’s affair would benefit him, and Michael responded it would cause a scandal in the political world and risk her seat in Congress.

His mother then mentioned how this plan would directly hurt Brook Lynn, as Chase was her husband. Michael accepted he did not want to hurt her, but this was an opportunity for her to see the real Chase and protect herself from someone like him. He added that he was not going to force the affair.

Michael only aimed at helping the affair become a reality by creating such situations. If it worked, then it was on Chase because he was the one who should have thought of Brook Lynn. Carly agreed to his plan, after which Michael left. Valentin came out of hiding, and they chatted about Brennan.

Carly asked Valentin to not kill Brennan, as that would put WSB’s direct target on his back, leading him to be on the run again. She almost said that she didn’t want to lose him but stopped herself. During a chat with Josslyn, Lucas slipped that Carly was involved with someone that was not Brennan.

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Josslyn, who knew about Valentin hiding at her mother’s house, connected the dots and realized who the man was. Meanwhile, Elizabeth told Willow that when she came to visit Drew, he was asking for help by blinking. This left Willow on edge, and to avoid suspicion, she lied that he often did that.

Elizabeth suggested an eye-tracking system for better communication, but Willow used an excuse to shut the advice down. She left and went over to her mother, Nina, where she stated that she needed to get more leverage against Drew so he would stop putting his plans at risk by his behavior.

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