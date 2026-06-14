Toy Story 5, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, is already making headlines with early estimates for its opening weekend. With a start like that, it might break into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing Pixar movies at the North American box office. It is one of the highest-grossing animation franchises, and its return after years is creating huge buzz. But is it enough to help the film break into the top 5? Keep scrolling to find out how many it must reach to break into Pixar’s top domestic grossers.

The Toy Story film series, created by Pixar Animation Studios, centers on toys that, unknown to humans, are secretly living. The franchise began in 1995 and, over time, grew into one of the biggest animated franchises. Including the spin-off, Lightyear, there are six movies in this film franchise. The upcoming movie brings back the OG starcast along with new additions.

How much does Toy Story 5 need to break into Pixar’s all-time top 5 grossers in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo, another Toy Story movie is the 5th-highest-grossing Pixar movie at the North American box office. Toy Story 3 is at #5 with a $415 million domestic haul, and Toy Story 4 is at #4 with a $434 million domestic lifetime. At the top spot is Inside Out 2, which collected $652.9 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. Therefore, to break into the top 5, it would have to beat Toy Story 3. Toy Story 5 must earn $416 million to achieve this feat.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Pixar movies at the North American box office.

Inside Out 2 – $652.9 million Incredibles 2 – $608.6 million Finding Dory – $486.3 million Toy Story 4 – $434.0 million Toy Story 3 – $415.0 million

Since Toy Story movies have seen an upward trend at the box office, surpassing these and breaking into the top 3, not just the top 5, seems possible. It is tracking to earn between $165 million and $185 million on its opening weekend alone at the North American box office. Therefore, it will launch with strong numbers, and with strong word of mouth, it can easily achieve this feat.

What is Toy Story 5 about?

The story follows Jessie, now the leader of Bonnie’s room with Buzz Lightyear by her side, as the toys face a new challenge when Bonnie becomes attached to Lilypad, a frog-like tablet. Realizing they need Woody’s help, Buzz sets out to bring his old friend back to overcome the threat posed by Bonnie’s new favorite toy.

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