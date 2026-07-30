Ramayana Trailer X Reviews: Fans React To Missing Sunny Deol In Ranbir Kapoor & Yash’s Film!(Photo Credit: YouTube)

The internet didn’t just watch the Ramayana trailer during the Brahma Muhurat on July 30; it was breathless at what they witnessed on screen! Nitesh Tiwari’s visual spectacle delivered a cultural moment as fans were hypnotized with the grandeur of the most epic story of Indian culture, translated visually on screen! The verdict is out, and fans have accepted the trailer with the grandest gestures of all time!

Where Is Sunny Deol?

While fans could not help but appreciate how good Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi looked as Lord Ram and Devi Sita, they were disappointed with Sunny Deol‘s absence as well! Everyone waited for the Batwara 1947 star to arrive on screen, chanting Jai Shri Ram as Lord Hanuman! But his look was not revealed in the trailer! A user wrote, “Am I the only one who waited 4:10 minutes just to see Hanuman Ji? They should have given us a glimpse at least!”

People reacted to Sunny Deol’s absence in the Ramayana trailer, but they had so much to consume that they quickly recovered from his absence and started applauding the trailer for its enchanting arrival. Scroll down and check audience reactions to the trailer.

Dharti Se Amber Tak & The Instant Goosebumps

The moment the haunting vocals of “Dharti Se Amber” arrived, social media went into a meltdown of sorts. An X user wrote, “Whole trailer peaks, the moment ‘Dharti h Amber’ starts. GOOSEBUMPS!!” The fusion of ancient Indian chants with Zimmer’s grand scale gave every frame an ethereal weight.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Serenity, Sai Pallavi’s Grace & Yash’s Swag

The internet had plenty to say about the central trio. A user wrote, “RK as Lord Ram is truly magnificent. There is a sense of calm, comfort, and serenity in his face. The moment when tears well up in his eyes is incredibly powerful. There are no words to describe Ranbir; as an actor, he is one of the greatest in history.” Appreciating Sai Pallavi, a post read, “Sai Pallavi was the standout for me, absolutely beautiful, and she nailed her dialogue delivery too. My only nitpick is the creature CGI. I just want it to feel more believable. Everything else was good, I’m excited.” Another user wrote, “Yash ate & left no breadcrumbs as Raavan.”

Ravana Backstory & His Pet, Lord Ram Perfect Narration, Mata Sita's Backstory, Grand level scale, much more detailing to monsters, even focusing depth storytelling this what I truly felt after watching #Ramayana #Ramayanatrailer 🙌🏻🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/BhxDzfIi3B — The Amy (@wtfuckamy) July 30, 2026

The Jatayu Fight

Action enthusiasts are already declaring the Ravana vs. Jatayu aerial sequence as a once-in-a-generation cinematic moment. A post read, “Ravana vs Jatayu. My tickets are already sold out, particularly for this scene. Once in a generational scene for sure. Can’t wait to witness this on big screens.”

Beginning Of Something Legendary!

Fans agree that the trailer is the beginning of a new chapter in Indian Cinema. A user wrote, “Ramayana Trailer is visually stunning with grand scale, top-notch VFX, and an epic cinematic feel. A promising start to what could be a landmark film. Goosebumps!” Another post read, “The looks, the costumes, the visual effects—everything is stunning and impressive. It is literally a perfect trailer that will really ramp up audience excitement. I was nervous and worried about how the film would turn out, but now I feel completely reassured.”

This is what AURA LOOKS LIKE 🙏🚩🔥



Jai Siya Ram 🙏🚩 #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/yRz22rqYT4 — Best Of Cinema (@R0npz) July 30, 2026

A user rightfully said, “This is not just a film, it’s history in the making.”

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Must Read: Ramayana Trailer Review: Nitesh Tiwari Officially Tells The World, “Yeh Ranbir Kapoor Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai” Ft. A Godly Sai Pallavi & ‘Demonly Toxic’ Yash!

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