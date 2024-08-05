A celebrated actress in South Indian cinema, renowned for her acting and dancing abilities, has emerged as a sensational talent. Known for her strong personality, her candid remarks occasionally sparked controversy. Indeed, we are referring to the graceful Sai Pallavi. Here’s an overview of her filmography and personal life.

Who is Sai Pallavi?

Sai Pallavi is a renowned actress in South Indian cinema who has captured audiences with her acting and dancing skills. Sai Pallavi began acting at a young age, having uncredited roles in Tamil films like Kasthuri Maan and Dhaam Dhoom. Despite lacking formal dance training, she also appeared in advertisements and participated in dance reality shows as a child.

While pursuing a medical degree in Tbilisi, Georgia, in 2014, director Alphonse Puthren approached her for a film. Initially sceptical, Sai Pallavi thought he was a stalker until the confusion was cleared. This led to her debut role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, which became a massive hit. Remarkably, she juggled her studies and acting.

After Premam, Sai Pallavi took a break from her studies to star in Kali (2016) opposite Dulquer Salmaan. In 2017, she ventured into Telugu cinema with Fidaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, where she played the spirited character Bhanumati. Her performance received critical acclaim, and she continued to shine in Telugu films like MCA: Middle Class Abbayi with Nani.

Sai Pallavi made her Tamil debut with Diya and later starred in Maari alongside Dhanush. Despite mixed reviews, the film’s song Rowdy Baby became a viral sensation on YouTube, showcasing her energetic dance performance.

In 2018, she starred in Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which unfortunately failed at the box office. Demonstrating her integrity, Sai Pallavi refused to accept her full remuneration due to the film’s poor performance.

She continued to expand her filmography with notable roles in the Malayalam film Athiran with Fahadh Faasil and the Tamil film NGK opposite Suriya. She reunited with director Sekhar Kammula for Love Story featuring Naga Chaitanya and again collaborated with Nani in Shyam Singha Roy.

Sai Pallavi also starred in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati and took the lead role in Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. Looking ahead, she is set to appear in Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan, co-produced by Kamal Haasan and Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. She is also stepping into Bollywood with projects like Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and an untitled film with Junaid Khan.

Sai Pallavi’s Personal Front

Born to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Sai Pallavi hails from a Badaga family. Her sister Pooja Kannan is also in the film industry. Although she completed her medical studies, Sai Pallavi has not registered as a medical practitioner in India.

Fluent in Badaga, Tamil, English, Hindi and Georgian, she also learned Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada for her film career. Known for her strong opinions, Sai Pallavi once rejected a lucrative Rs 2 crore endorsement deal for a fairness cream. Her comments on The Kashmir Files, comparing it to cow vigilantism, sparked controversy, leading her to clarify that her statements were misinterpreted.

