Pushpa: The Rule producers have stated they will do everything possible to have the film released in December. However, the startling truth is that there are still 20 days of shooting remaining. There are rumours that the release date might be rescheduled. Let’s examine the reasons behind this and what it means for movie buffs.

After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eager for the magic of Pushparaj to be repeated on screen. The movie’s music and videos sparked positive conversation. Recently, speculation about the postponement of Pushpa 2 has increased. While the directors have not confirmed this officially, many are concerned.

Although some reports mention various reasons for the possible postponement of the release of Pushpa: The Rule, a source indicates that reigning star Allu Arjun and ace filmmaker Sukumar are filming intensively for Pushpa 3. “Two separate units are shooting at varied locales and canning a lot of content, and in all probability, ‘Pushpa 3’ is very much on the cards,” says a source who adds, “Allu Arjun and Sukumar have realized the potential of the script and are trying to expand its franchise and cash in on the craze for the film.”

After the much-anticipated films Indian 2 and Indian 3 starring Kamal Hassan, it is up to the national award-winning actor Allu Arjun to deliver a ‘third’ installment to enthrall his fans. “Few sequels have worked well; now it could be a three-part season to change the game of Telugu and Tamil cinema,” the source adds.

Without a doubt, Pushpa: The Rise dominated the box office around the world, grossing Rs 150 crores in the Hindi heartland alone and expanding Allu Arjun’s market share. Allu Arjun is the biggest star among Telugu heroes because of his talent and charisma, and his market is now reflecting his expanding popularity. However, there has been no formal notification from the movie crew regarding Part 3.

