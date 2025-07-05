After a long wait, Kapil Sharma and his team channeled their inner funny men to the fullest in the third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3. This was by far the funniest episode since the last season. There were jokes, there were antics, and there were gigs. And we really hope that this gets better from here!

The Best Part Of The Episode!

The third episode of the chat show on Netflix featured Gautam Gambhir, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma. The best part of the episode was Gambhir’s punchlines, despite him being the most sober on the show. Understandable as the coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Meanwhile, the boys were on the loose, and they turned rowdy, making this episode hilarious with their funny banter and digs at Kapil’s comedians! Some of these jokes were situational, but their inclusion in the acts and their responses were gold!

The Good Part Of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 3

The third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was the gigs. At the same time, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda presented a hilarious act, with Kiku managing his wardrobe malfunction and Rishabh Pant noticing the malfunction quickly! Sunil Grover elevated the level of the show with probably one of the funniest and most unreal acts in the history of this show. I mean, who can think of scolding Pluto because students are having nightmares in their syllabus? You need to watch this one for sure!

The Bad Part – Is Kapil Sharma Losing His Charm!

As much as I watch this show as an ardent fan, I keep realizing that Kapil Sharma has had a personality shift in the last few years – a major personality shift! He does not seem to be part of the acts, and is lost. No doubt he struggles to be a part but it seems like his experiences have outgrown him as an organic comic! He is no more the funny man we knew from Comedy Circus and Laughter Challenge!

The Worst Part – The Funny War Isn’t Funny!

The worst part I would still stick to is the inclusion of the fan segment in the show. It is unnecessary, totally not funny, nor entertaining or watchable. While I understand it might be the camera jitters for the fan, there is no point in dragging the show and impacting the pace!

Special Mention – The Promo!

The Great Indian Kapil Show, this week delivered one of the funniest promo as well for the upcoming week when OTT stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Kumar, Vijay Verma, and Pratik Gandhi will be hosted by Netflix! Expectations peaking!

For more OTT reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Traitors Grand Finale Winners Uorfi Javed & Nikita Luther’s Prize Money 180% Higher Than Last Winner Of Bigg Boss OTT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News