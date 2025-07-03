The first season of the gaming reality show The Traitors has finally dropped the curtains with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther winning the trophy and a prize money of 75 lakh. The grand finale was spiced up when Harsh Gujaral, along with Sudhanshu Pandey and the two girls, reached the grand finale after all of them voted Purav Jha out of the show!

Uorfi Javed Turns The Game Last Minute!

Uorfi Javed, or let us say, her luck turns this game of Dhokha at the very last minute. While she formed alliances with Harsh Gujaral and Purav Jha, not knowing that she is being betrayed by the traitors, she luckily eavesdrop on them while the two were chalking out their final plan!

Seriously Purav? Who Does That?

While it was half luck and half presence of mind on Uorfi Javed’s part, it was sheer stupidity on Purav Jha’s part to discuss the plan so casually! It was rather overconfident, which led to his ouster from The Traitors and Harsh Gujaral getting caught as well!

Uorfi Javed & Nikita Luther Finally Won Season 1!

Finally, it was Uorfi Javed who betrayed Harsh Gujaral at the last minute, forming an alliance with Nikita Luther and the two girls confidently, won the season 1 of this gaming reality show streaming on Prime Video.

The Traitors Winners Earn Higher Than The Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner?

Interestingly, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther’s winning prize for The Traitors season 1 is 180% higher than the last season of the most popular OTT reality show in India—Bigg Boss OTT 3. Sana Makbul won the season and a cash prize of 25 lakh! The Traitors’ winners grabbed a 180% higher winning amount!

Uorfi Javed & Nikita Luther To Split The Amount!

As per the rules of the show, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther will split the cash prize amongst themselves with each of them getting 37.5 lakh each. For the unversed, The Traitors was hosted by Karan Johar and is streaming on Prime Video. The second season of the gaming reality show has already been announced!

