The first half of 2025 has given us some amazing Hindi shows. From heartwarming dramas like Panchayat Season 4 to gritty thrillers like Paatal Lok Season 2 and Black Warrant, there’s something for everyone. We have handpicked the top ten Hindi series of the year so far and ranked them based on their current IMDb user ratings. For multi-season series, we have considered the average ratings of the latest season. Read on to explore their IMDb scores, brief plots, and where you can watch them online.

10. Kankhajura

Release Date – May 30, 2025

– May 30, 2025 Director – Chandan Arora

– Chandan Arora IMDb Rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Available On – SonyLIV

Plot: The crime thriller series is an Indian adaptation of the award-winning Israeli drama Magpie. It follows the story of Ashu (Roshan Mathew), a man who is released many years after serving a prison sentence. But when he reconnects with his brother Max (Mohit Raina), his return begins to threaten Max’s carefully built world.

9. Dabba Cartel

Release Date – February 28, 2025

– February 28, 2025 Director – Hitesh Bhatia

– Hitesh Bhatia IMDb Rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Available On – Netflix

Plot: The crime drama revolves around a group of five middle-class women who start a lunchbox delivery service with a secret ingredient inside it. As their risky business grows, they must deal with the cops and dangerous criminals while managing their homes and families. The series features Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand in the main roles.

8. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

Release Date – May 29, 2025

– May 29, 2025 Director – Rohan Sippy

– Rohan Sippy IMDb Rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Available On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: In this legal drama, Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as the sharp and street-smart lawyer Madhav Mishra. When a renowned surgeon, Dr. Raj Nagpal (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), is accused of murdering his lover and nurse, Roshni (played by Asha Negi), the veteran lawyer takes on the complex case. But the goings-on take a surprising turn when the doctor’s wife, Anju Nagpal (played by Surveen Chawla), also becomes a suspect, and long-buried family secrets begin to come out.

7. Dupahiya

Release Date – March 7, 2025

– March 7, 2025 Director – Sonam Nair

– Sonam Nair IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The comedy-drama series is set in a peaceful village in Bihar where no crime has occurred in the last 25 years. But all that changes when an expensive motorbike gets stolen just seven days before a grand wedding. How the bride’s family desperately tries to find the stolen bike before the big day forms the show’s crux. It features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

6. Khauf

Release Date – April 18, 2025

– April 18, 2025 Directors – Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan

– Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan IMDb Rat i ng – 7.5/10

Rat ng – 7.5/10 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The psychological horror series follows a young woman named Madhu (played by Monika Panwar), who relocates to Delhi and stays at a women’s hostel. But soon, she begins to feel an unexplained and strong presence in her room, which leads her to uncover the hostel’s dark past and terrifying secrets. The show also features Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles.

5. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Release Date – March 20, 2025

– March 20, 2025 Directors – Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Ray

– Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Ray IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Available On – Netflix

Plot: The political action thriller follows a fearless cop, Arjun Maitra (played by Jeet Madnani), who is assigned the task of bringing a dreaded criminal named Bagha (played by Saswata Chatterjee) and his gang to justice. As he races against time to complete his mission, he uncovers political connections, corruption, and internal betrayals. The show also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Aadil Zafar Khan, and Parambrata Chatterjee.

4. Black Warrant

Release Date – January 10, 2025

– January 10, 2025 Creators – Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh

– Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Available On – Netflix

Plot: The 1980s-set crime drama Black Warrant follows the story of an upright officer who takes up the post of a jailor at Delhi’s Tihar jail. He meets various criminals like Charles Sobhraj and Ranga-Billa as he tries to deal with the haunting truths hidden behind prison walls. It features Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sidhant Gupta, and Anurag Thakur, among others.

3. Black, White & Gray

Release Date – May 2, 2025

– May 2, 2025 Director – Pushkar Sunil Mahabal

– Pushkar Sunil Mahabal IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Available On – SonyLIV

Plot: The mockumentary-style crime thriller follows an independent UK-based journalist, Daniel Gray, who investigates a series of mysterious killings in Nagpur. The basic plot revolves around how a mild-mannered engineering student becomes a suspect in a murder investigation where one of the victims is a girl with whom he claims to be in love. The series features Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, and Kamlesh Sawant in important roles.

2. Panchayat Season 4

Release Date – June 24, 2025

– June 24, 2025 Directors – Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra

– Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra IMDb Rating – 8.05/10 (Season 4 Average Rating)

– 8.05/10 (Season 4 Average Rating) Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The feel-good drama follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), a Panchayat Secretary in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. How he deals with the village’s everyday problems carries the story forward. The fourth season focuses on the Panchayat elections and the political rivalry between Pradhan and Bhushan’s camps. The show also features Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles.

1. Paatal Lok Season 2

Release Date – January 17, 2025

– January 17, 2025 Director – Avinash Arun Dhaware

– Avinash Arun Dhaware IMDb Rating – 8.4/10 (Season 2 Average Rating)

– 8.4/10 (Season 2 Average Rating) Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: In the second season of the gripping crime thriller Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as the determined cop Hathi Ram Chaudhary, whose latest high-profile murder case leads him to North-East India. Paatal Lok 2 also features Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, and Nagesh Kukunoor, among other cast members.

