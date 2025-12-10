The year isn’t over yet, but IMDb has already dropped one of its biggest lists—the Most Popular Indian Movies and Series of 2025. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, leads the chart in the series, while Saiyaara rules the movies list. IMDb has ranked the titles based on actual page views from over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. These rankings reflect what audiences worldwide were curious about, searched for, and streamed throughout the year.

While 2025 has seen new genres and innovative storytelling dominating screens, it’s clear that crime thrillers, franchise extensions, and bold narratives led the way. The list includes 10 movies and 10 series that kept fans hooked and conversations buzzing on social media.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series Of 2025

The Ba***ds of Bollywood – Netflix Black Warrant – Netflix Paatal Lok Season 2 – Prime Video Panchayat Season 4 – Prime Video Mandala Murders – Netflix Khauf – Prime Video Special Ops Season 2 – JioHotstar Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – Netflix The Family Man Season 3 – Prime Video Criminal Justice: A Family Matter – JioHotstar

This year’s IMDb series list showcases a strong representation from three major subscription-based streaming platforms. Netflix and Prime Video scored four titles each, continuing their dominance in India’s digital entertainment market, while JioHotstar secured two spots on the list. Another interesting trend is the audience’s growing appetite for dark and gritty storytelling—seven out of the ten ranked titles are crime thrillers, filled with suspense, mystery, and high-stakes drama. Additionally, six of the selected shows are sequels or new seasons, proving that fans love returning to familiar worlds and well-established franchise characters.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025

Saiyaara Mahavatar Narsimha Chhaava Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Coolie Dragon Sitaare Zameen Par Deva Raid 2 Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra

Of all the series and movies released in India between January 1 and November 30, 2025, that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Aryan Khan On The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ruling The Chart

Leading the pack at No. 1 is The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, who shared a heartfelt reaction on the recognition. He said, “Seeing The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the most popular web series on IMDb feels exactly like what we wanted to do — shake the room and own the conversation, to make something that defines an entire genre in the modern era; a pop cultural phenomenon. I wanted this show to be a celebration of the madness, the magic, the mischief, and the raw ambition that fuels this industry.”

Aryan added, “No soft edges, no pretending, we told the story the way it deserved to be told, and audiences across the world showed up for it in a massive way. The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession — that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch. I am grateful to everyone who clicked play, stayed with it, and made it explode the way it has. The joy this has brought the audience is why I do what I do, bringing stories that are straight from the heart. And this is just the beginning.”

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, said, “The Most Popular Indian Movies and Series of 2025 lists demonstrate the boldness and innovation of Indian creators. The diverse range of storytelling, spanning from romance to animation, superhero epics to satire, reflects the industry’s vibrancy. It’s especially exciting to see distinctly Indian stories and cultural narratives resonating with audiences around the world.”

