Cast: Laksya, Sahher Bammba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, and others

Creator: Aryan Khan

Director: Aryan Khan

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 7 episodes of 50 minutes each

When Aryan Khan gave the first glimpse of his web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I was so sure that this might deliver what it is promising – a fun web series. He promised, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost, giving out the first glimpse, and the entire picture has now been delivered in an absolute, filmy, sassy tale spread across seven episodes in this web series.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: What’s It About:

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show is a satirical take on the glamorous and chaotic world of the Hindi film industry. The premise is set straight in the first 10 minutes – Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, is an outsider trying to make big in the Hindi film industry. He turned a superstar with his debut film Revolver.

However, things turn crazy when Karan Johar signs him for his next film – a launch vehicle for the daughter of India’s biggest superstar, Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol. His daughter is played by Sahher Bammba. The web series, in the next seven episodes, is a love story wrapped in brilliant humor, drama, some self-aware jokes, and a chain of unforgettable cameos!

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: What Works:

Written by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the web series is a witty, over-the-top satire with a brilliant starcast that makes it the most entertaining binge-watch of this season. Aryan Khan proves he has guts when he takes subtle digs at the Industry’s inner working style. However, he never goes into the brooding zone and keeps the story light and fun. We have been waiting for a typical fun cinema!

In fact, this might also have pulled off as a brilliant film in the theaters as well, and it is very rare that a story seems to have such finesse that it might be pulled off as a web series and a film, both. The story takes subtle digs at nepotism, star tantrums, and PR games. The writing is sharp, and the humor is so on point that it never misses the mark!

This love story takes the most brilliant turn with its climax! The final episode of the web series, which unfolds the entire story and takes a totally unknown turn, enters a territory no one expected. While this could have been the most cliché turn, Aryan Khan’s understanding of a story makes it one of a kind climax, pushing the story to another high!

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Star Performance:

Lakshya plays Aasmaan Singh, the outsider boy, who shines as the overnight sensation! His screen presence is so powerful that he never makes any moment dull in the film! Sahher Bammba, as the Starkid Karishma Talvar, manages to match Lakshya’s brilliance. Bobby Deol, initially seems to be a misfit as the biggest superstar of Bollywood but his character comes together in the climax, ruling this web series.

Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh become Aasmaan Singh’s left and right hands! And I haven’t seen a young actor as brilliant as Raghav Juyal on screen. He has nailed, each and every shade, he has performed, in the last few years and in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He, as the best friend, shines equally; in fact, he steals some of the scenes with his comic timing. Meanwhile, Anya Singh, as his manager-cum-friend makes sure that she holds the frame whenever she is on screen!

The extended cast includes Manoj Pahwa as the cute Chacha and Mona Singh as the righteous and strict mother of Aasmaan Singh, but both of them have their backstories so brilliantly written that it will surprise you by the end. Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi, as the antagonists of the show, also hold the story well. If this had been the 90s, Rajat could have been the ultimate Teja – the iconic villain for this web series.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: What Doesn’t Work:

Well, I am not sure, some might find this web series bizarre, but honestly, I will clearly, blame it on their sense of humor!

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Last Words:

The climax of Aryan Khan’s web series is the biggest and one of the most hilarious ones you will witness! In fact, it would finally come together to justify the title of this web series – The Bastards Of Bollywood, which has been used as The Ba***ds of Bollywood to create a veil. But such a nice reveal is so not used in films or shows now!

The web series proves Aryan Khan has guts and wits, both equally balanced. The web series is a fun watch, and you will not get bored for a second if you come with the intention to have a fun-filled comic ride! It is not afraid to pack a punch or two on the insiders, while our protagonist, who is the outsider, tries to make his space!

Every thing about Aryan Khan’s web series is over-the-top but it still retains its entertainment value because, despite being over-the-top, he knows what he is talking about! The best part of this web series is definitely a crisp storyline not deflating for a moment in this masaledar web series. And better than the best, again is the climax! I can vouch for it!

4.5 stars!

