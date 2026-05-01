A modern album with an old-school soul, Chand Mera Dil is already making waves with its title track securing a spot in Spotify India’s Top 50, marking a major milestone and spotlighting its growing popularity. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, the film is already garnering attention for its popular music album. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The music album of the upcoming musical romantic drama is emerging as one of the most-loved albums of 2026, particularly among younger audiences, while seamlessly aligning with the film’s summer love story, rooted in intensity and passion. With two songs already striking a chord and another track set to be released soon, the album continues to build momentum while mirroring the film’s emotional journey.

Chand Mera Dil Title Track: A Soulful Love Anthem

The title track, which is wrapped in romanticism, instantly transports listeners to the glory of Bollywood storytelling and music. The title track, which provides a painful look into the individuals’ worlds, flawlessly captures the film’s delicate yet dramatic atmosphere. Chand Mera Dil embodies the same energy, reviving a time when songs were more than just hits on the charts; they were emotions that listeners took with them.

The Chand Mera Dil title track is destined to become this season’s love soundtrack thanks to its heartfelt melody, personal lyrics, and simple arrangement. It has already entered Spotify India’s Top 50, indicating its huge success. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features vocals by Faheem Abdullah. It is composed by the talented duo of Sachin-Jigar. The track blends heartfelt storytelling with a stirring musical arrangement, making it a standout emotional moment from the film’s album.

More About The Film

Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza and is presented by Dharma Productions. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, is slated to release in theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026.

Check Out The Song Below:

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