Mounting a film like Raja Shivaji comes with immense financial and logistical challenges, but for Riteish Deshmukh, the journey was made possible by unwavering support from his producers, particularly Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and, of course, his co-producer and wife, Genelia Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh On Support From Jyoti Deshpande & Genelia D’Souza

In an interview, he said, “Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios wanted to back ‘Raja Shivaji’ and go all out. The attitude was that if we have the opportunity, let’s just do this. We will figure out the ‘how’ later.”

That belief in the project translated into a rare kind of creative freedom, one where the director wasn’t constantly negotiating limitations. “As the producer, Genelia said, ‘You just worry about the film that you want to make. It’s my job to provide you with what you need for your vision.’ If there ever came a point where we couldn’t afford something, she would say, ‘I will try and manage,’ She never said ‘no’ to my vision. That is why we were able to achieve so much, even within our limited capacity. She wanted what is best for me and the film, and you need people like that.

In a smaller film, you can figure out the little ‘ups and downs’ easily. But in such a big film, we had many massive ups and downs. Especially in the sense of weather, I have had sets washed out. Lost days. I really thank all my co-actors. Everyone on this project came with the attitude of: ‘What can I contribute to this film?’ I take that very personally and deeply. Everyone knew we were doing something far beyond our means and reach.”

Riteish Deshmukh Reflects On Raja Shivaji Shooting Struggles

Yet, even with that backing, the scale of the film brought daily challenges, especially while shooting across rugged terrain that mirrored the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself.

“Every day, I struggled to get to a location on a mountain, worrying about where the unit is or how I will set up the shot. And he was doing this, going up and down those mountains, constantly.”

“I remember standing on top of those peaks, looking at the whole Sahyadri range and feeling so small. I was dressed in his costume, standing at the edge of the Sahyadris, where you can see the whole world below. I stood there as Riteish, feeling tiny but dressed as a man of his greatness. He owned that land.”

“He had the vision to look out and say, ‘The enemy might be coming from there; I have to fight for this land and for these people.’ In front of what he achieved, I am a tiny dot.”

In the end, Raja Shivaji became a humbling reminder of Shivaji’s legacy, vision, and the weight of history, all carried forward by a team that believed in the film as much as its director did.

Raja Shivaji: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Raja Shivaji brings together a formidable ensemble from Hindi and Marathi cinema, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, with Riteish Deshmukh, who has written, directed, produced, and headlined the film at its helm.

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh. Raja Shivaji, a historical epic based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 1 May 2026 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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