Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most genuine love stories. From co-stars to life partners, their journey began on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and slowly blossomed into a relationship fans still adore. After nearly a decade of dating, the couple tied the knot in February 2012 and are now proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Over the years, their romance has been filled with sweet moments, but one memory stands out above the rest.

Before their wedding, Riteish Deshmukh made sure Genelia’s dream proposal wasn’t just romantic but unforgettable. The actor once revealed how he pulled off a picture-perfect surprise that felt straight out of a movie. From a casual excuse to visit the Taj to a speedboat ride, a private yacht, and fireworks lighting up the Marine Drive skyline, every detail was carefully planned to sweep Genelia off her feet. What she thought was a simple outing soon turned into a magical evening she would cherish forever

Riteish Deshmukh’s Ideal Proposal For Genelia D’Souza

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Riteish Deshmukh disclosed how he planned a romantic proposal for his wife, Genelia D’Souza. He shared, “So, what I did was, shaadi ho rahi thi, I told her I have to buy some stuff; let’s go to Taj. We sat in the car and went to the Taj. I stopped the car on the opposite side towards the Gateway Of India, and she asked, ‘Why are you stopping the car here?’ I said, ‘Let’s just walk across because there’s a lot of traffic.’ She got out. I had a jacket, so I wore my jacket. She wondered why I was wearing a jacket. I took her down towards the jetty, and we got on a speedboat. It was evening time. Then we went on my friend’s yacht. He was kind enough to let me have it for the evening.”

“Then we went towards Marine Drive, and it started getting dark. I had ordered our favorite pizza. We sat in the front of the yacht. It was a lovely and chilly evening. I reached a particular place that I wanted to be. And another friend of mine had a building right in front of Marine Drive. Then I asked her to look there. The fireworks were planned at that point. And that’s when I proposed to her,” Riteish recalled.

Genelia D’Souza Loved The Arrangements

Praising Riteish for his efforts, Genelia said, “It was lovely. I had always said to Riteish that I want some drama before we get married. But I didn’t know that it would go to this extent. It was very, very special. It was less than 10 days before our wedding. I was thrilled to bits.”

Safe to say, Riteish Deshmukh didn’t just propose—he set the bar sky-high. Moments like these are exactly why fans can’t get enough of this beloved couple.

