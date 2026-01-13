Indian cinephiles got a pleasant surprise when the high-octane teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo recently dropped without any warning, promising a stylish cocktail of action, romance, and glimpses of the underworld from bygone days. The much-awaited film, slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, boasts a powerhouse cast led by Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, alongside Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

But beyond the whistle-worthy visuals, one question has piqued everyone’s curiosity: what inspired Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri’s characters in the period drama?

Inspiration Behind The Lead Characters

Several reports and recent buzz suggest that Shahid Kapoor’s character in O Romeo may be inspired by the real-life gangster Hussain Ustara. While the makers haven’t confirmed this yet, the teaser’s line — “inspired by true events” — has led many fans to speculate the connection.

For context, Hussain Ustara was known to be a rival of Dawood Ibrahim in the Mumbai underworld. He reportedly earned the nickname ‘Ustara’ after a violent clash, in which he allegedly left a deep cut on his opponent using a scalpel.

As for Tripti Dimri’s character, reports indicate her role could be loosely based on Sapna Didi, who is known as someone who sought revenge against Dawood Ibrahim’s network after her husband’s murder. Reports also suggest she eventually teamed up with Hussain Ustara to seek vengeance. That being said, it’s worth reiterating that these theories haven’t been officially confirmed by the makers yet.

Surprise Bollywood Cameo

Interestingly, the O Romeo cast list on IMDb hints at a surprise but unconfirmed Bollywood appearance that hasn’t been revealed in the teaser. The name that caught our attention is Akshay Kumar. However, there’s no clarity on the role he might be playing at present, and his involvement in the film hasn’t been officially confirmed by the makers yet.

Vishal Bhardwaj Returns To The Big Screen After Over 7 Years

The last time Vishal Bhardwaj had a directorial venture on the big screen was the 2018 drama Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Since then, he has explored multiple formats, directing a segment in Modern Love: Mumbai, the short film Fursat, the SonyLIV mystery thriller series Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley, and the underappreciated Netflix spy thriller Khufiya.

Now, with O Romeo, Bhardwaj is finally returning to the big screen as a director after a gap of more than seven years, making the film one of his most crucial releases in recent times. It will be interesting to see how audiences respond in terms of theatrical footfalls, especially in today’s OTT-driven era. Based on the teaser’s scale, stylish treatment, and a powerhouse ensemble cast, O Romeo certainly appears to have the potential to draw crowds and perform strongly at the box office.

O Romeo – Official Teaser

