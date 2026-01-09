The motion poster of the upcoming survival thriller, Tu Yaa Main, is out now. The movie starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is slated to be one of the most interesting new releases in early 2026.

The Motion Poster Of Tu Yaa Main

The motion poster of the film indicates that ‘survival’ and ‘love’ would be the central themes of the movie. The poster clip shows the camera lens moving through the scales of a crocodile’s body as it suddenly focuses on the creature’s eye. The crocodile then opens its eyes suddenly, and we see Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s characters kissing in them.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Neelam’s hit song Chori Chori Yun Jab Ho in Kishore Kumar’s voice plays in the background. The song is from the action movie Paap Ki Duniya (1988). The caption of the poster reads, “Like Share Survive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya 🐊 (@shanayakapoor02)

Tu Yaa Main Cast & Crew

This Valentine’s Day, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav step into a twisted world of romance, adrenaline, and survival in Tu Ya Main. The film is driven by bold, new-age storytelling that promises edge-of-the-seat thrills. Following the release of the motion poster today, anticipation is expected to be high for the teaser, set to drop tomorrow.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film speaks directly to today’s youth, blending raw emotion with gripping storytelling. The romance thriller is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Ghar Kab Aaoge: Three Times Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh & Vishal Mishra Made Me Cry In This 10 Minute Song!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News