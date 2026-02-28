Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, was released amid minimal expectations but was expected to find some life due to decent reactions from critics and audiences. Unfortunately, it failed to gain any momentum and raked in disappointing numbers at the Indian box office. It entered the third week by showing an upward trend, but overall collections are on the lower side. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 15!

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Bollywood survival thriller earned an estimated 17 lakh on its third Friday, day 15. Compared to day 14’s 12 lakh, it displayed a jump of 41.66%, which is actually a good sign, but it’s of no use. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 6.1 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 7.19 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 4.45 crore

Week 2 – 1.48 crore

Day 15 – 17 lakh

Total – 6.1 crore

Box office verdict of Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main was reportedly made at a budget of 20 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 6.1 crore net so far, thus recovering only 30.5% of the budget. Currently, the film is in deficit of 13.9 crore or 69.5%. Considering the current pace, the film will end its run below the 10 crore mark, thus making a recovery of less than 50%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 6.1 crore

Recovery – 30.5%

Deficit – 13.9 crore

Deficit – 69.5%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Ltd. It also stars Parul Gulati, Sanjay Appan, Ashok Kangude, Kshitee Jog, and others. It is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

