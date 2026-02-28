Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, released in theaters on Friday (February 27), and it seems that the film will keep the winning momentum intact for Kollywood. After Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and With Love, the latest Tamil entertainer aims to be the next winner at the Indian box office, as it has opened to good numbers and initial word of mouth has been positive. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Tamil comedy entertainer started its run on a decent note, registering an occupancy of 17% in the morning shows. Since the film opened to positive reviews and word of mouth, it witnessed a boost throughout the day. After the morning’s 17%, the film recorded an afternoon occupancy of 25%. In the evening shows, it jumped to 30%, while the night shows saw a huge boost, with occupancy rising to 48%.

As per Sacnilk, Thaai Kizhavi amassed 2.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 2.95 crore gross. Such a start is good for the film, which is mounted on a controlled budget. Since word of mouth has been positive, the film is expected to post healthy collections by the end of the first weekend.

Kollywood’s 2nd biggest opening in 2026

With 2.5 crore net, Thaai Kizhavi has registered the second-biggest opening for Kollywood in 2026. It surpassed Vaa Vaathiyaar (1.65 crore) to claim the second spot. The first spot is held by Parasakthi (12.35 crore).

Take a look at the top 5 Kollywood openers of 2026 (net):

Parasakthi – 12.35 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 2.5 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar – 1.65 crore With Love – 1.6 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 1.5 crore

More about the film

The Tamil comedy entertainer is written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and Bala Saravanan in key roles.

