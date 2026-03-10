Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi is a big box office disappointment. While Anubhav Sinha’s directorial was expected to join the success club, it is far away from recovering even 50% of its reported budget. The courtroom drama has reached its saturation point. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 18.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 18

According to estimates, Assi added 12 lakh to its kitty on the third Monday. It witnessed a 45% drop compared to 22 lakh garnered last Friday. There’s little hope left for Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series‘ production, despite little competition at the ticket windows.

The overall earnings in India have reached 10.47 crore net after 18 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 12.35 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 6.95 crore

Week 2: 2.63 crore

Day 15: 22 lakh

Day 16: 30 lakh

Day 17: 25 lakh

Day 18: 12 lakh

Total: 10.47 crore

What is the budget of Assi?

Assi is reportedly made on a decent budget of 40 crore. Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha‘s film has recovered only 26% of its estimated investments so far. It still needs 29.53 crore more in the kitty to break even.

The courtroom drama will earn for another week, considering there is no new release this Friday. But Dhurandhar: The Revenge will steal its screens on March 19, 2026. All in all, the producers will be suffering a loss of over 25 crore.

Assi Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 10.47 crore

Budget recovery: 26%

India gross: 12.35 crore

Overseas gross: 1.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 13.85 crore

Verdict: Flop

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

