Dhurandhar Peak Detailing Memes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With a staggering Indian box office collection of ₹893.85 crore, Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. Moreover, it went on to collect an impressive ₹1,353.64 crore worldwide, making the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film globally. Alongside its massive commercial run, the film also earned strong critical acclaim, securing a spot on IMDb’s all-time Top 250 Indian movies list, with a user rating of 8.4/10.

Recently, Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix, where it has quickly gained significant traction, further proving its unprecedented popularity. The excitement around its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, has further intensified.

As the film continues its digital run, eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle yet impressive detail in a scene featuring Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandokar handling firearms. In the sequence, Hamza, portrayed as a trained operative, keeps his finger off the trigger, while Uzair, who lacks formal combat training, places his finger on it. It sparked appreciation for Aditya Dhar’s attention to realism.

The Peak Detailing Meme Fest Of Dhurandhar

What began as a sharp observation was soon followed by a meme fest on X, and fans humorously dissected and over-analyzed multiple scenes from the film. From playful theories to exaggerated analysis, Dhurandhar’s “peak detailing” quickly turned into a popular internet trend. Here are five hilarious “peak detailing” memes that perfectly capture the phenomenon.

One X user humorously made a connection between Dhurandhar’s eight chapters and its two parts.

Another user on X amusingly remarked about why Hamza didn’t ask for salt while eating food, as he was undercover.

One user hilariously connected the Dhurandhar song “Gehra Hua” to Ranveer Singh’s undercover mission in the film.

Another meme that struck a chord was about why Hamza did not wear his uniform during his wedding.

Another post linked a character name in Dhurandhar to a popular Anurag Kashyap movie.

Shared in good humour, these memes, meant purely for laughs, celebrate a film that’s not just massively successful, but genuinely well-made.

What’s Dhurandhar All About?

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

