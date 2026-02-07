With a staggering Indian box office collection of ₹893.85 crore, Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. Moreover, it went on to collect an impressive ₹1,353.64 crore worldwide, making the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film globally. Alongside its massive commercial run, the film also earned strong critical acclaim, securing a spot on IMDb’s all-time Top 250 Indian movies list, with a user rating of 8.4/10.

Recently, Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix, where it has quickly gained significant traction, further proving its unprecedented popularity. The excitement around its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, has further intensified.

As the film continues its digital run, eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle yet impressive detail in a scene featuring Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandokar handling firearms. In the sequence, Hamza, portrayed as a trained operative, keeps his finger off the trigger, while Uzair, who lacks formal combat training, places his finger on it. It sparked appreciation for Aditya Dhar’s attention to realism.

The Peak Detailing Meme Fest Of Dhurandhar

What began as a sharp observation was soon followed by a meme fest on X, and fans humorously dissected and over-analyzed multiple scenes from the film. From playful theories to exaggerated analysis, Dhurandhar’s “peak detailing” quickly turned into a popular internet trend. Here are five hilarious “peak detailing” memes that perfectly capture the phenomenon.

One X user humorously made a connection between Dhurandhar’s eight chapters and its two parts.

There are 8 chapters in Dhurandhar. The cube root of 8 is 2, which means there will be 2 parts of Dhurandhar.

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar Sahab 🙏🫡#Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/qOXf6s1jiF — Peeyush (@CricAudit) February 7, 2026

Another user on X amusingly remarked about why Hamza didn’t ask for salt while eating food, as he was undercover.

In Dhurandhar,there is a scene where Hamza is eating a Pakistani dish and feels it has less salt. But he knows that if he asks for salt, his real identity might get exposed. So he starts crying, and his tears fall into the food, making it salty. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jTsTzBJsXO — ᏒᏗᏦᏋᏕᏂ ᏦᏬᎷᏗᏒ 👑 (@RealRakes) February 4, 2026

One user hilariously connected the Dhurandhar song “Gehra Hua” to Ranveer Singh’s undercover mission in the film.

Even the romantic song in Dhurandhar says “Gehra hua…” because “GEHRA” means “DEEP” in Hindi and Ranveer’s character is a DEEP COVER agent in Pakistan peak detailing by Aditya Dhar sir. — Gautam S. Mengle (@NotMengele) February 6, 2026

Another meme that struck a chord was about why Hamza did not wear his uniform during his wedding.

In this scene from #Dhurandhar, Hamza and Yalina are getting married., hamza did not wear his Army clothes on his marriage because he is undercover Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/Fx47ouJ2vK — Happiness Deprived (@deprived_zar) February 4, 2026

Another post linked a character name in Dhurandhar to a popular Anurag Kashyap movie.

I don’t know if you guys noticed it or not but his name is faizal. Hamza killed his father and brother. So in future when he will go for revenge he can say “bhai ka baap ka sabka badla lega re tera faizal” peak detailing by aditya dhar in dhurandhar….😭 pic.twitter.com/l9MdHu0zzz — ๖ۣۜAяαиүα (@kohli_goat) February 5, 2026

Shared in good humour, these memes, meant purely for laughs, celebrate a film that’s not just massively successful, but genuinely well-made.

What’s Dhurandhar All About?

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

