Rahi Anil Barve earned widespread acclaim with his now-cult period horror film Tumbbad, which hit theaters in 2018. The film followed Vinayak Rao (Sohum Shah), whose unending greed drives him back to his ancestral village in search of a hidden treasure, where he must confront the terrifying mythical deity Hastar. Over the years, Tumbbad has achieved iconic status among cinephiles, setting sky-high expectations for the gifted filmmaker’s next directorial venture.

Given that legacy, audiences were eagerly waiting for his next film, Mayasabha, which arrived in theatres on January 30, 2026. Now that Mayasabha is playing on the big screen, its IMDb user rating has been revealed, prompting an inevitable comparison with Rahi Anil Barve’s debut feature. So how does Mayasabha stack up against Tumbbad on IMDb, and what are viewers on X saying about the director’s latest effort? Let’s take a closer look.

Mayasabha vs. Tumbbad – IMDb Rating Comparison

At the time of writing, Mayasabha holds an IMDb user rating of 7.7/10. In comparison, Rahi Anil Barve’s directorial debut, Tumbbad, enjoys a higher score of 8.2/10, cementing its place among the highest-rated Indian horror films of all time. This means Mayasabha is currently 0.5 points behind Tumbbad on IMDb.

While IMDb ratings for new releases tend to fluctuate in the early days, a major upward shift for Mayasabha, enough to surpass Tumbbad’s score, now appears unlikely. However, the final rating should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Fans on X are Saying About Mayasabha?

Here’s what some of the fans have said about Rahi Anil Barve’s Mayasabha on social media platform X:

One of the fans gave the film a positive review and urged everyone to watch it in cinemas.

Would urge y’all to watch #Mayasabha if it is running in theatres near you, not only because it is an exceptional film, but also because it goes to show what a crew of 23 people with a minimal budget can pull off if they are passionate enough to tell a story. The film is layered… pic.twitter.com/DjmqWrbmOo — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) February 1, 2026

Another fan praised various aspects of Mayasabha like production, direction, cinematography, performances, and the story.

#Mayasabha The Hall of illusion is cinema. Movies like this actually make me go to theatre even more. The production, direction, cinematography, performances, and the story was at its peak. INSANE!!!!@BarveRahi Thank you for making cinema.

Everyone please watch this movie ASAP! https://t.co/0C9iQPYPVq pic.twitter.com/BJrCZ3vMI5 — Kishan (@KishanNavadiya4) February 1, 2026

One film enthusiast opined that Mayasabha is a very different kind of psychological thriller and praised Jaaved Jaaferi’s terrific performance. However, he also said that it’s not for everyone.

#Mayasabha is a very different kind of psychological thriller by @BarveRahi. Set inside an old theatre with just four characters and a crisp runtime of 104 minutes, the film manages to stay engaging throughout. The writing is neat with hidden details woven into the dialogues.… — Abhinav Beera (@attractiveabhi7) February 1, 2026

One cinephile reviewed the film’s first half and was impressed by the production design, but didn’t like the film very much.

First half: Impressed by the production design & #JaavedJaffrey but not so much by the film. YET. #Mayasabha pic.twitter.com/6ldVAm41vd — Jyotishree 🍁 (@jyonaya003) January 30, 2026

Another viewer praised certain aspects of Mayasabha, but it didn’t click the way Tumbbad did.

#Mayasabha has atmospheric narrative strokes , aesthetic visuals that suit the film’s mood and the cast tried to keep us glued, but it couldn’t’t deliver a satisfying film. A couple of sequences landed but on the whole, didn’t really hit the home run for me like tumbaad. — 1929 (@sha_4005) February 1, 2026

One X user called the Rahi Anil Barve-directed film “out of the world.”

watched #Mayasabha andd Imm genuinely short of words… even if I try to write my thoughts wont translate into a tweet by any means…can only say this strongly…IT. IS. SO. OUT. OF. THE. WORLD. very dark world…far from the humanity. pic.twitter.com/duh6mx3CaA — Ashwith Harshavardhan (@avhr797) January 30, 2026

Mayasabha Receives Positive To Mixed Audience Response

Reactions to the Javed Jaaferi-starrer Mayasabha on X have been largely positive. While a few viewers have opined that the film may not appeal to all audiences, perhaps due to its unconventional narrative, many have praised different aspects such as Jaaved Jaaferi’s performance, the production design, and Rahi Anil Barve’s direction.

That said, some felt the film didn’t fully connect with them, particularly in comparison to the impact of Tumbbad. Overall, based on early reactions, Mayasabha appears to be a film that rewards patience and is highly recommended for cinephiles, especially those who have an appetite for offbeat cinema.

Mayasabha: Plot & Storyline

The film revolves around a former film producer who lives with his son in an abandoned cinema hall. He is certain that there is gold hidden somewhere inside the theater. The story takes a turn when two intruders enter their lives, leading to a psychological battle with an unexpected outcome.

Mayasabha – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 IMDb Rating Revealed: How It Compares With The First Two Films & Ranks Among Rani Mukerji’s Last Five Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News