Over the past decades, Jim Carrey has become synonymous with high-energy comedy and iconic characters. From his remarkable rubber-faced antics of the 1990s to his emotionally layered roles later in his career, Carrey has consistently proved that he is a versatile actor. Initially, he gained stardom from his outrageous comedies; some of his most critically acclaimed movies show a very different side of his talents. Here, we have listed the top 5 highest-rated movies from Jim Carrey’s filmography as per IMDb.

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Director: Michel Gondry

Michel Gondry Where to Watch: Prime Video & Hulu

The visually inventive romantic drama features Carrey in one of the most emotionally complex roles. He plays Joel Barish, a quiet man who decides to undergo a procedure to erase his painful memories of his relationship with Clementine. As the memories begin to fade, he realizes he does not want to forget the love they once shared. The film was widely appreciated for its unique storytelling and Jim Carrey’s restrained yet deeply human performance.

2. The Truman Show (1998)

IMDb Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Director: Peter Weir

Peter Weir Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV

The movie is directed by Peter Weir and is regarded as one of Jim Carrey’s greatest performances. In the plot, Carrey plays the lead, Truman Burbank, a man who slowly realizes that his entire life has been secretly broadcast as a reality television show. His heartfelt performance earned him widespread praise and proved he was capable of playing a variety of roles.

3. Man on the Moon (1999)

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Director: Milos Forman

Milos Forman Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV

Directed by Milos Forman, Man on the Moon features Jim Carrey in the role of legendary comedian Andy Kaufman. The biographical drama follows Kaufman’s unconventional career, highlighting his unpredictable performances, elaborate pranks, and complicated relationship with fame. Carrey completely immersed himself in the character, capturing Kaufman’s eccentric personality and fearless approach to comedy. His transformative performance earned critical acclaim and won him a Golden Globe, further proving his ability to step beyond slapstick humor into deeply committed dramatic roles.

4. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Director: Peter Farrelly & Bobby Farrelly

Peter Farrelly & Bobby Farrelly Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV

This film is counted among Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedies. It was directed by Peter Farrelly, and it follows the lives of two well-meaning but incredibly clueless friends who embark on a road trip to return a briefcase to its owner. The film was packed with absurd humor and memorable one-liners, making it a comedy classic in the 1990s.

5. The Mask (1994)

IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Director: Chuck Russell

Chuck Russell Where to Stream: Prime Video

The movie is directed by Chuck Russell and helped cement Jim Carrey’s career in Hollywood. In the film, he plays Stanley Ipkiss, a shy, introverted bank clerk whose life is transformed after he discovers a magical mask. The groundbreaking visual effects and Carrey’s wildly energetic performance made it an instant hit and one of the classic comedies to date.

Jim Carrey’s career spans decades of unforgettable characters, from outrageous comedic roles to deeply emotional performances. His movies showcase his versatile range, from dramas to comedies, making him one of Hollywood’s greatest entertainers. The actor announced his brief retirement in 2022. He will soon be seen in the live-action movie, The Jetsons.

