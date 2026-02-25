2026 isn’t just another movie year; it’s shaping up to be a full-scale nostalgia takeover. Some of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises are storming back into theaters, reviving beloved characters, unfinished storylines, and fan-favorite chaos that defined entire generations.

From masked slasher killers and high-fashion powerhouses to outrageous family comedies and animated legends, the big screen is about to feel very familiar again. Here’s a look at five iconic Hollywood movies making their roaring comeback in 2026, and fans are already counting the days.

1. Scream 7

Director : Kevin Williamson

: Kevin Williamson Release Date: February 27, 2026

Ghostface returns, and the bloodline is in danger. With legacy characters pulled back into the nightmare, this chapter promises personal stakes, brutal twists, and edge-of-the-seat suspense. The horror revival begins this Friday, as Scream 7 is set to hit cinemas on 27th February 2026.

2. The Devil Wears Prada 2

Director : David Frankel

: David Frankel Release Date: May 1, 2026

Miranda Priestly steps back into power. The fashion world’s most intimidating editor returns for another round of high-stakes ambition, sharp dialogue, and iconic looks. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s iconic sequel is slated to release in cinemas on 1st May 2026.

3. Scary Movie 6

Director : Michael Tiddes

: Michael Tiddes Release Date: June 12, 2026

Horror gets hilariously roasted again. The parody franchise makes a comeback, ready to spoof modern slashers, thrillers, and pop culture madness. Expect outrageous gags, over-the-top jump scare jokes, and brutal satire aimed at today’s biggest horror hits.

‘SCARY MOVIE 6’ has wrapped filming In theaters June 12, 2026 pic.twitter.com/bY5ED35Bbs — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 24, 2025

4. Focker In Law

Director : John Hamburg

: John Hamburg Release Date: November 25, 2026

The in-laws are back to test everyone’s patience. Expect awkward reunions, generational chaos, and classic cringe comedy. The next chapter promises even bigger family clashes, uncomfortable dinner table drama, and the kind of explosive misunderstandings that made the franchise a fan favorite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Focker-In-Law (@fockerinlaw)

5. Toy Story 5

Director : Andrew Stanton

: Andrew Stanton Release Date: June 19, 2026

Woody, Buzz, and the gang aren’t done yet. The beloved Pixar franchise returns with a fresh chapter, Toy Story 5, that reportedly explores how toys navigate a tech-driven world filled with tablets and digital distractions. After Toy Story 4’s emotional goodbye, this new installment promises heart, humor, and another tear-jerking adventure that reunites the classic crew while introducing new characters. Pixar is betting big on nostalgia, and audiences are more than ready.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Top 5 Robert Carradine’s Highest-Grossing Movies: From Django Unchained To Revenge Of The Nerds

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News