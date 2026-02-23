The winners of the 2026 edition of the prestigious British Academy Film Awards were announced on February 22, 2026, at a star-studded ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another, which led the nominations with 14 nods, also emerged as the night’s biggest winner with six awards. Sadly, Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports drama Marty Supreme turned out to be the biggest loser, failing to win a single trophy despite earning 11 nominations at the 79th BAFTA. Let’s take a look at the five biggest winners of the night and where to watch them online.

1. One Battle After Another

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson BAFTAs 2026 Wins : 6

: 6 IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV

Plot: Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, the action thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. It also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

2. Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro BAFTAs 2026 Wins : 3

: 3 IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Based on Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel, the gothic sci-fi horror Frankenstein follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who succeeds in bringing a creation to life. However, his reckless ambition soon leads to devastating consequences. Jacob Elordi plays the role of the monstrous creature.

3. Sinners

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler BAFTAs 2026 Wins : 3

: 3 IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

Plot: The period supernatural horror movie Sinners revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

4. Hamnet

Director: Chloe Zhao

Chloe Zhao BAFTAs 2026 Wins : 2

: 2 IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: Set in late 16th-century England, the historical tragedy reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

5. I Swear

Director: Kirk Jones

Kirk Jones BAFTAs 2026 Wins : 2

: 2 IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Where to Watch: JustWatch TV & Rakuten TV (U.K.) (currently not streaming in the U.S.)

Plot: The film follows the story of John Davidson, a boy growing up in 1980s Britain who struggles with isolation after being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

