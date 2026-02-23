India has made history at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. The Manipuri-language feature Boong pulled a stunner, winning the prestigious British award against billion-dollar American blockbusters like Zootopia 2 and Lilo and Stitch.

The Indian movie won the award in the Best Children’s & Family Film category at the 79th BAFTA Awards.

Boong Wins Big At The 2026 BAFTA Awards

Boong is a coming-of-age drama directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment & Suitable Pictures. It faced tough competition in the Best Children’s & Family Film category alongside big-budget productions like Zootopia 2 and Lilo and Stitch.

Zootopia 2’s box-office run has made it the second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with a staggering $1.848 billion worldwide. Lilo and Stitch also had a massive box-office run, earning just over a billion dollars during its theatrical run.

Up against such big Disney hits, Boong only had its brilliant storytelling and unique perspective to rely on. And that proved to be enough at the BAFTA awards. In her BAFTA acceptance speech, director Lakshmipriya Devi said: “To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Alan McAlex, and Farhan Akhtar were also at the stage with Lakshmipriya Devi to collect the award at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Boong premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Boong Plot

The heartfelt children’s drama, which has travelled across prestigious global platforms, brings regional Indian storytelling to the international stage. Set in a conflict-ridden Manipur, Boong follows a young boy who plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. He believes that bringing his absentee father back home would be the most meaningful present. The search for his father disintegrates his world but culminates in an unexpected gift.

The film shows how the frequent conflicts in Manipur have displaced the region’s youth. Boong’s search for his father, Joykumar, is almost a desperate search for peace that turns his life on its head.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Toxic: Is KGF Star Yash’s Fee For The Film 200% Higher Than Ranveer Singh’s Entire Paycheck For Dhurandhar? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News