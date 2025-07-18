Amid the season of big-ticket successes, we have finally heard about Lilo & Stitch reaching its much-awaited target. Yes, the biggie has finally reached the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, thus giving Hollywood its first billion-dollar grosser of 2025. With such an achievement, it has also raked in blockbuster returns, making it one of the most successful films in recent times. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the live-action animated remake of Disney‘s 2002 release of the same name released towards the end of May. It enjoyed mixed to positive reviews from critics, but word-of-mouth among the audience was mostly favorable. With such support from the audience, the film has raked in blockbuster earnings.

Lilo & Stitch hits the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office!

According to the latest update by Box Office Mojo, Lilo & Stitch has earned $416.2 million in North America (USA and Canada) and $584.8 million overseas. Combining both, the film has reached a staggering $1 billion (or $1.001 billion) at the worldwide box office. With this, it has emerged as Hollywood’s first film to earn $1 billion in 2025. Overall, it’s the second film to achieve the feat after Ne Zha 2.

Box office breakdown:

Domestic – $416.2 million

Overseas – $584.8 million

Worldwide – $1 billion

Enjoys massive returns

With such earnings, it has emerged as a mega blockbuster. Reportedly, Lilo & Stitch was made on a budget of $100 million. If we make a simple comparison with the earnings, the film has amassed an ROI (return on investment) of $900 million. Calculated further, it is enjoying a mammoth 900% returns.

With several films already running alongside it, Disney’s biggie is approaching its end. It is likely to conclude its run between $1.02 and $1.05 billion.

More about the film

Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23 in the domestic market and most overseas territories. It features Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, and others in key roles. Chris Sanders, Zach Galifianakis, and others are part of the voice cast. The film was produced under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures and Rideback.

