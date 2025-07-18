After facing a hurdle from the censor board, Janaki V vs State Of Kerala finally released in theatres yesterday (July 17). Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film became a topic of discussion due to controversy, which helped it create awareness among moviegoers. This has benefited the film, helping to pull off a decent start at the Indian box office. In fact, it has registered the third biggest opening for Gopi in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, the Mollywood legal drama has received mixed reviews from critics. It has been praised for its concept and strong performances, but has faced criticism for its screenplay and pacing issues. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth is mixed. In the long run, such a reception might affect the film.

How much did Janaki V vs State Of Kerala earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Yesterday, Janaki V vs State Of Kerala arrived in theatres, and it kicked off its journey with 8% occupancy in morning shows. This was followed by a jump of up to 15% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows saw limited growth, as the occupancy was 18%. Night shows were decent with 23% occupancy.

With an overall 16% occupancy throughout the day, Janaki V vs State Of Kerala has managed to earn 1.1 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. The film had a better earning scope, but still, it’s a decent number to start with. Including GST, it stands at 1.29 crores.

3rd biggest opening for Suresh Gopi post-COVID

For Suresh Gopi, the Malayalam legal drama has recorded the third biggest opening in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Kaaval (70 lakh) to grab the third spot.

Take a look at the openings of Suresh Gopi’s films post-COVID (net collection):

Garudan – 3.5 crores Paappan – 2.15 crores Janaki V vs State of Kerala – 1.1 crores Kaaval – 70 lakh Mei Hoom Moosa – 25 lakh

