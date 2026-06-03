Mortal Kombat II is experiencing a lot of competition in the cinemas. Despite opening with the franchise’s best collection, it is failing to keep up with box-office giants. The movie emerged as the franchise’s top-grossing installment, and now it has to settle for minor milestones. One of them is that it is edging closer to beating The Black Phone at the worldwide box office, which had an impressive run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fighting adaptation was made on a high-end budget, and although it has recovered the cost, achieving breakeven remains a dream. The movie had good buzz, but the mixed reception and weak word of mouth did not help the film at all. Even the addition of The Boys star Karl Urban as Johnny Cage did not do an impressive job, and the release came amid other trending major movies ruling the box office, further making things tough.

How much has the film collected worldwide at the box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo, Mortal Kombat II collected just $224k on its 4th Monday at the North American box office with a drop of just 85.1% from last Monday. It lost a harsh 1123 theatres in North America last week. After 25 days, the domestic total of the movie is $78.0 million. Internationally, the movie grossed $47.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to $125.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $78.0 million

International – $47.8 million

Worldwide – $125.8 million

Set to beat Black Phone 2 worldwide

The Black Phone 2 was released in 2025 and is the sequel to Black Phone. This Ethan Hawke starrer was made on a budget of $30 million, and it collected around 4.4x more at the worldwide box office. It was one of the most successful movies of last year, when budget-to-earnings ratios are taken into account. The 2025 horror movie collected $132.2 million worldwide. Mortal Kombat II is less than $10 million away worldwide from surpassing the global haul of The Black Phone 2.

What is Mortal Kombat II about?

The film follows the fan-favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—as they are pitted against one another in the ultimate battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn, whose reign threatens the very existence of Earthrealm and its defenders. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

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