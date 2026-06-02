Toy Story 5 is set to release on 19th June. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have confirmed the film will feature a song by Taylor Swift.

It’s official! Toy Story 5 will feature a song by Taylor Swift. The news was confirmed by the film’s makers and the singer on their social media platforms. T. Swift shared a post sharing that she is releasing an original song titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for Toy Story 5. The song will be released this Friday, 5th June. The song is written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Swift Announces Original Song For Toy Story 5

Sharing the post, Taylor wrote, “It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠 You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19th.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Inspired by the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie’s ongoing journey in “Toy Story 5” that began back in “Toy Story 2,” “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.

Andrew Stanton On Taylor Swift’s Contribution To The Film

Toy Story 5 director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said, “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to ‘Toy Story.’ So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

The announcement follows a series of “TS” billboards—a play on “Toy Story” and Taylor Swift’s shared initials—that appeared over the weekend in LA, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City, and London. Today’s announcement was preceded by a “Toy Story 5”-themed countdown on Taylor Swift’s official website, as well as on billboards in New York and Los Angeles.

Toy Story 5 Release Date

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award®️ winner Andrew Stanton (“WALL•E,” “Finding Nemo,” “Finding Dory”), co-directed by Kenna Harris (“Ciao Alberto”), produced by Lindsey Collins (“Turning Red,” “WALL•E,” “Finding Dory”), and features an original score by Academy Award®️ winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature.

Toy Story 5 releases exclusively in theaters in India on 19th June 2026 in English and Hindi.

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