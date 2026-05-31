The 1995 film, Toy Story, received rave reviews from critics and currently holds a rare 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it grossed $401.2 million worldwide, and its success was followed by four sequels and the 2022 spin-off, Lightyear. Now, all eyes are on Toy Story 5, which is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

The combined worldwide earnings of the four Toy Story films and the spin-off are roughly $3.255 billion. So, for the franchise to surpass the $3.5 billion mark, the fifth installment would need to earn at least $245 million at the global box office. Keeping in mind the track record of the earlier Toy Story films, it is likely to achieve that target.

Now, let’s take a look at whether Toy Story 5 can earn enough at the domestic box office to rank among Pixar’s top ten highest-grossing films of all time.

Pixar’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films (North America)

Here is the list of Pixar’s top ten highest-grossing films at the North American box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Inside Out 2 (2024): $653 million Incredibles 2 (2018): $608.6 million Finding Dory (2016): $486.3 million Toy Story 4 (2019): $434 million Toy Story 3 (2010): $415 million Finding Nemo (2003): $380.8 million Inside Out (2015): $356.5 million Up (2009): $293 million Monsters University (2013): $268.5 million The Incredibles (2004): $261.4 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Toy Story 5

Based on the above figures, for Toy Story 5 to crack the top ten highest-grossing Pixar films at the domestic box office, it needs to earn more than $261.4 million in North America.

The first four films in the main Toy Story franchise earned $229.9 million, $245.9 million, $415 million, and $434 million, respectively. So, the per-film average domestic earnings of the Toy Story films are approximately $331 million.

If Toy Story 5 can gross more than the franchise average, it will comfortably surpass the $261.4 million mark and enter Pixar’s all-time domestic top ten. Having said that, the film’s actual box office performance will become clear only after its theatrical release on June 19.

What’s Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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