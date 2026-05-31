When it comes to K-pop idols and K-drama actors, fans have historically been sensitive about their dating and personal lives. The slightest hint of something romantic, and many fans beg to ban or remove the idol from any project to “punish” them. While such behavior is not ideal, it shows a dark side of the fandom.

Furthermore, negative emotions are further fueled when rumors are not immediately and adequately addressed. One idol currently under fire for a dating rumor is Yoon Dowoon, aka DOWOON, the drummer of DAY6. DAY6 is a four-member Korean boy band under JYP Entertainment. The group will soon be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The controversy began when rumors swirled that Dowoon was dating and planning to marry a girlfriend. Speculation grew, and fans began forming their own opinions. What intensified the matter was the idols’ and the agency’s noncommittal responses. Here’s the entire controversy explained.

How Did DAY6’s Dowoon Dating Rumors Start?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAY6 (@day6kilogram)

Online communities in South Korea began circulating unverified claims in mid-May 2026 linking DAY6’s Dowoon (Yoon Dowoon) to influencer and content creator Yu Ji Yoo. The allegations went beyond a simple dating rumor. Speculation spread that the two were not merely in a relationship but were actively preparing for marriage, with alleged evidence including shared interior design choices, matching couple items, and reported consultations with wedding planners. The claims were unverified, but their specificity gave them traction.

JYP Entertainment’s initial response to the rumors was notably noncommittal. The agency stated it had “no official position” on the matter, neither confirming nor denying any of the allegations.

What Did DAY6’s Dowoon Say About The Dating Rumors?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAY6 (@day6kilogram)

In the early hours of May 28, Dowoon posted a personal message on social media, as reported by Koreaboo. The statement addressed the controversy but did not directly address the central allegations. He emphasized that DAY6 would not be disbanding, urged fans not to engage with harmful online comments, and expressed regret that the ongoing situation was hurting people who cared about the group. He did not confirm or deny the relationship or marriage speculation.

Fans Reaction To DAY6 Dowoon’s Dating Controversy

As backlash intensified, a segment of the fandom organized truck protests outside JYP Entertainment’s headquarters on May 28, according to allkpop. Trucks bearing digital display boards circled the building with messages including “Dowoon, leave the group,” “Do you like Dowoon leaving?” Yes,” and “DAY6’s Yoon Dowoon out. No official statement.”

The truck protest format has become a distinctive feature of K-pop fan culture. It is a way for organized fan groups to make a visible, public statement about a grievance when they feel direct communication with an agency has broken down. In this case, the protest represents both frustration with Dowoon personally and with JYP Entertainment’s continued silence.

Why Is The Timing Of Dowoon’s Controversy Bad For DAY6?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAY6 (@day6kilogram)

What makes the situation particularly charged is its timing. DAY6 is currently preparing for The DECADE, a 10th anniversary finale concert scheduled for July 3–5 at KSPO DOME in Seoul Olympic Park. The concert is meant to be a celebratory milestone for a group that has navigated lineup changes and member hiatuses to re-establish itself as one of K-pop’s most enduring bands. The controversy has cast a shadow over what should have been an uncomplicated moment of celebration.

As of May 29, neither Dowoon nor JYP Entertainment has issued any further clarification regarding the dating and marriage allegations or the ongoing demands from protesters.

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