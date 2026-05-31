James Gunn’s 2025 film Superman, starring David Corenswet, not only received positive reviews from critics and audiences but also performed well at the box office. It earned $618.7 million worldwide against a $225 million budget and ranked among the top 10 highest-grossing releases of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo. In Superman, Milly Alcock had a cameo appearance as his cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

And now, the House of the Dragon actress is all set for her solo superhero movie – Supergirl, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. Considering that Supergirl is a relatively lesser-known character compared to Superman, it looks like the upcoming Craig Gillespie-directed feature may not be able to surpass its predecessor’s global earnings. However, let’s still wait to see how it actually performs at the box office.

Now, let’s take a look at how much Supergirl must earn worldwide to outperform the theatrical profits of each of the last five DC films.

Last 5 DC Films—Worldwide Earnings, Budget, Break-Even & Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

Here is a list of the last five DC films and their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), along with their budgets, break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule), and estimated theatrical profits.

1. Superman (2025)

Worldwide Earnings: $618.7 million

Budget: $225 million

Break-Even: $562.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $56.2 million

2. Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $207.5 million

Budget: $190 million

Break-Even: $475 million

Theatrical Profit: –$267.5 million

3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $440.2 million

Budget: $205 million

Break-Even: $512.5 million

Theatrical Profit: -$72.3 million

4. Blue Beetle (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $130.8 million

Budget: $104 million

Break-Even: $260 million

Theatrical Profit: -$129.2 million

5. The Flash (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $271.4 million

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

Theatrical Profit: -$228.6 million

What The Numbers Indicate For Supergirl

Although Supergirl’s exact production budget is not officially confirmed, it is estimated to be around $170 million. This suggests that the film would need to earn around $425 million just to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Based on the above figures and calculations, among the last five DC films, only James Gunn’s Superman was able to generate a theatrical profit. So, for Supergirl to beat Superman’s $56.2 million theatrical profit, it must earn more than $481.2 million worldwide.

According to an earlier projection by Box Office Theory, Supergirl is tracking to gross between $47 million and $65 million on its North American opening weekend. If the film lives up to these projections, delivers steady weekday and weekend holds over the next 4-5 weeks after its theatrical release, and receives strong international support, it has a chance to surpass the $481.2 million worldwide mark.

However, since it’s still a challenging target to meet, the final box-office verdict will only be clear after its theatrical release on June 26.

What’s Supergirl All About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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