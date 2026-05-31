2026 is expected to be an excellent year for Tom Holland at the box office. First, he’ll be seen in Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which will hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Two weeks later, he will reprise his role as the web-slinging superhero in Destin Daniel Cretton’s highly anticipated MCU film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is all set for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026.

The last three MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million), Thunderbolts* ($382.4 million), and The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million), did not perform at the worldwide box office as expected. So, Brand New Day is being viewed as the film that could put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track at the box office in a big way.

Aims to Surpass the $1.5 Billion Worldwide Milestone

So far, there have been three solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland in the lead: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They have generated a per-film average worldwide gross of roughly $1.321 billion. Considering the film’s massive buzz, Brand New Day aims to surpass the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office.

While it remains to be seen if Spider-Man: Brand New Day can achieve that benchmark, let’s take a look at whether it can beat the opening weekends of the top five highest-grossing live-action post-COVID films at the domestic box office.

Top 5 Live-Action Highest-Grossing Post-COVID Films – Opening Weekend Performance (Domestic)

Here are the top five highest-grossing films released after the COVID-19 pandemic at the North American box office, along with their domestic earnings and opening weekend numbers, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Domestic Earnings: $814.9 million

Opening Weekend: $260.1 million

2. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Domestic Earnings: $722 million

Opening Weekend: $126.7 million

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Domestic Earnings: $688.5 million

Opening Weekend: $134.1 million

4. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Domestic Earnings: $636.7 million

Opening Weekend: $211.4 million

5. Barbie (2023)

Domestic Earnings: $636.2 million

Opening Weekend: $162 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Based on the above figures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day would need to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s massive $260.1 million opening weekend benchmark to deliver the biggest domestic opening among the top five highest-grossing live-action post-COVID films in North America.

Surpassing such a huge number appears to be a challenging target, and it’s not at all guaranteed in the current theatrical landscape. Although it’s not an impossible benchmark, it is difficult to achieve by any standard. That said, Brand New Day’s final opening weekend numbers will be revealed after its theatrical release on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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