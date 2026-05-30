Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who last went behind the camera for the critically acclaimed drama, The Fabelmans (2022), is gearing up for his next directorial effort, Disclosure Day. Starring Emily Blunt in the lead role, the alien-themed sci-fi film is all set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. Recently, the film was screened to members of the film press, and the early reactions were highly positive. Some even called it Steven Spielberg’s best film in 20 years and praised Emily Blunt’s performance.

According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. With this domestic debut projection in mind, let’s take a look at whether Disclosure Day can outperform the opening weekend numbers of the top ten highest-grossing sci-fi movies of all time at the U.S. box office (excluding superhero films).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Sci-Fi Movies – Opening Weekend Performance (Domestic)

Here are the top ten highest-grossing sci-fi films of all time at the U.S. box office, according to Screen Rant, along with their domestic totals and opening weekend numbers according to data from Box Office Mojo.

1. Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015)

Domestic Earnings: $936.7 million

Opening Weekend: $248 million

2. Avatar (2009)

Domestic Earnings: $785.2 million

Opening Weekend: $77 million

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Domestic Earnings: $688.5 million

Opening Weekend: $134.1 million

4. Jurassic World (2015)

Domestic Earnings: $653.4 million

Opening Weekend: $208.8 million

5. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017)

Domestic Earnings: $620.2 million

Opening Weekend: $220 million

6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Domestic Earnings: $533.5 million

Opening Weekend: $155.1 million

7. Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Domestic Earnings: $515.2 million

Opening Weekend: $177.4 million

8. Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)

Domestic Earnings: $487.6 million

Opening Weekend: $64.8 million

9. Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)

Domestic Earnings: $461 million

Opening Weekend: $1.6 million

10. E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)

Domestic Earnings: $439.5 million

Opening Weekend: $11.8 million

What These Numbers Indicate For Disclosure Day

Based on the above opening weekend figures and if Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day lives up to its projected $40-50 million domestic debut, it appears on track to surpass the domestic debuts of Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope ($1.6 million) and E.T. the Extraterrestrial ($11.8 million).

If the film manages to substantially exceed its current projections, it could also challenge the opening weekend numbers of Avatar ($77 million) and Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace ($64.8 million). That said, the actual opening weekend numbers will be revealed only after its theatrical release on June 12.

What’s Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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