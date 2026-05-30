Ramayana is emerging as one of the most ambitious cinematic projects ever mounted in Indian cinema. Conceived as a two-part magnum opus, the film promises to retell the timeless epic on a scale never seen before, blending powerful storytelling with world-class visual spectacle.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, the film has already generated massive anticipation among global audiences. What makes the project even more monumental is the exceptional international talent working behind the scenes. Did you know? The makers have also roped in internationally acclaimed Hollywood action choreographers to design the Ramayana’s large-scale action and movement sequences.

Hollywood Action Legends Join Ramayana

Acclaimed stunt and action artists Terry Notary, known for his work in Planet of the Apes and The Avengers, and Guy Norris, acclaimed for Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and The Suicide Squad, have come on board, adding massive global scale to the magnum opus. Their involvement showcases the makers’ grand vision of mounting Ramayana as a truly global cinematic spectacle.

More About Ramayana

Bringing this together with the story of the Ramayana, one of the greatest tales ever, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana aims to bring epic emotion to life on an unprecedented scale. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor embody Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi bring grace to the role of Sita, and Yash play the commanding Ravana. Sunny Deol steps in as the indomitable Hanuman, with Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide—Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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