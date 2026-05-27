The most loved web series, Mirzapur, is getting bigger following its 3 successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video. India’s most iconic OTT franchise is set to take its biggest leap as it prepares for the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal‘s show is expanding its gritty and power-packed universe to the silver screen.

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are gearing up to bring the iconic world of Mirzapur to cinemas. For the first time, a successful streaming franchise is getting transformed into a theatrical spectacle. Ever since the film was announced, it has created immense buzz and excitement among the fans of the show.

Mirzapur: The Movie Countdown Begins

The enthusiasm builds up as the countdown begins, and the wait will end soon. Only 100 days left for the grand theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie. Fans can once again return to the explosive world of power, revenge, and chaos of Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026.

The upcoming film is set for a larger cinematic scale, promising to raise the bar with intense action sequences, twists, and fresh narratives that could reshape the Mirzapur universe. Known for its intense storytelling, unforgettable characters, and high-voltage drama, the franchise is now ready to deliver an even grander experience for audiences.

Cast & Crew Of Mirzapur: The Movie

Bringing back the iconic characters, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, the film will also introduce new faces and fresh story dynamics.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the film is slated for grand worldwide release on 4th September, 2026.

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