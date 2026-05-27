Can a man wearing oversized 90s spectacles, carrying a battered briefcase, and armed with a calculator evoke the same goosebumps as a caped superhero saving an exploding city? Well, if that man is Manoj Bajpayee, the answer is a roaring, absolute yes! Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures have finally unveiled the official trailer for Governor, and it is a breathtaking masterclass in building tension out of political – economic moves and national interest rates.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, this financial political thriller drops us straight into the terrifying dark days of 1991, when India stood on the verge of bankruptcy, civil unrest, and a total systemic collapse. All that was needed was an emergency plan, and one man made that plan. But how was he able to execute it?

The two-minute-and-forty-second trailer immediately grabs the viewer into an absolute panic state. No Foreign reserves, inflation at its worst, and international banks closing their doors on India. Amidst this terrifying chaos, Manoj Bajpayee, a civil servant, is the head of the RBI.

The narrative acts as a thrilling political drama inspired by real events and the unsung financial architects who engineered India’s economic liberalization of the 90s. The trailer documents his secret, high-wire mission to pull off a geopolitical rescue act – which famously involved pledging the country’s actual gold reserves to prevent total domestic ruin.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, A Ramanan tells a minister, “Kursi Pe Deemak Lag Jaayega To Doosra Kursi Aa Jaayega, Doosra Desh Kahan Se Laayega?” Manoj Bajpayee feels like a superhero while he makes sure that the entire plan to rescue India’s financial sink is executed with immediate urgency!

Ravi Asrani and Saurabh Bharat’s script is promising to deliver pure gold, and Chinmay Mandlekar’s seems to already have a winner here! Despite its niche subject matter, the Governor trailer is displaying all signs of bringing an impressive tale. My hopes are on this one!

Check out the trailer of Governor here.

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Must Read: Bandar Trailer Review: Bobby Deol & Anurag Kashyap Flip The Coin – When ‘No Means No’ Meets ‘Maine Kuch Nahi Kiya’ & The Truth Lies Somewhere In Between!

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