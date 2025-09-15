Manoj Bajpayee is known for playing intense and powerful roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Shool, and others. He gained huge recognition after featuring in the Family Man series. However, despite all of these, he was on the verge of quitting acting. But his visit to Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, ahead of his film Jugnuma – The Fable, gave some perspective on his life. Scroll ahead.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Visit To Kainchi Dham

In an interview with Too Filmy, Manoj opened up about Kainchi Dham and how his visit to Neem Karoli before filming Jugnuma – The Fable changed his perspective about life. He said via Times of India, “I was going through a very restless phase. I even thought maybe my time in this profession was up.”

He further stated that he didn’t take up projects for a year as well. However, Jugnuma – The Fable’s director, Ram Reddy, suggested that they visit Babaji’s cave. They climbed for an hour, meditated, and found answers that he had been looking for a while. As soon as they came down, they realized they had found inspiration for their film.

Manoj Bajpayee described his experience there as magical. He even shared how the themes of Jugnuma – The Fable reflect all the learnings he got at the Kainchi Dham. From themes of liberation and detachment to letting go of attachments, everything is shown in the movie. Manoj even found a connection to the protagonist of the film.

Along with Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal, Ram Reddy’s movie, Jugnuma – The Fable, also features Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sidhu, Awan Pookot, and Tillotama Shome in the star cast. Well, what are your thoughts about it?

