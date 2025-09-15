What happens when Shashank Khaitan decides to bring the quirkiest shade of love on screen? It turns into a rollercoaster ride with Ishq and ex getting trapped in an extreme golmaal, which is titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The trailer of the film has been dropped, and it promises the typical masala rom-com we might have been craving for a long time.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the trailer of the film sets the premise straight – Varun and Janhvi are in love with their exes, who are getting married to each other. While they decide to gate-crash Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra’s wedding, love actually knocks at their door.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a typical Shashank Khaitan film – it promises laughter, goof-ups, and the quirkiest shade of love, along with a lot of festive vibe, dance drama and the biggest Indian festival – shaadi! This trailer isn’t just a glimpse, but it also delivers a Baahubali promise to deliver success at the box office, undoubtedly!

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor look every bit believable as the not-in-love-but-so-in-love couple – the basic and the core ingredient of a rom-com. Shashank Khaitan has pulled all the right strings as the music compliments the film and the trailer screams to deliver a desi masala rom-com our appetites have been craving for since long.

Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, along with Maniesh Paul, build up a strong layer of support that makes the film not lose its comic charm while keeping the Ishq wala shade intact.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is poised to be one of 2025’s most-awaited releases. The film arrives in the theaters this Dussehra, on October 2, 2025.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

