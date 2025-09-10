We have been waiting since long to see Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi fight it out in Jolly LLB 3. Finally, the trailer has proved that this was worth waiting. Jolly number 1 and Jolly number 2 fight it out amidst a social cause that is disturbing yet least talked about!

The 3-minute trailer promises a high-stake, hilarious battle of wits, with Saurabh Shukla as the justice caught in the middle. The trailer is a perfect blend of the witty humor from the first film and the mass appeal of the second, setting the stage for this year’s biggest courtroom clash.

Jolly LLB 3 trailer brings an intense yet organic rivalry between the two Jollys, and honestly, this is one of the best experiments to bring a franchise together, I have seen in a long time. It is fresh and it is exciting! Akshay Kumar‘s street-smart Jolly makes a perfect contrast to Arshad Warsi’s bringing back the grassroots and underdog charm!

Director Subhash Kapoor has made sure that the one-liners and comedic timing are spot-on, and promise a non-stop laugh riot. Saurabh Shukla‘s presence adds a layer of amusement to the legal laughter dose as he reprises his role of Judge. His reactions to the two bickering Jollys are priceless, and most of them are surely going to turn into a meme very soon.

The supporting cast, including Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao, also get a glimpse, suggesting a dynamic layer. Ram Kapoor‘s entry and Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas’s presence is equally intriguing. The music and background score are turning the film into an intense battle already. In one of the scenes, Arshad Warsi says, “Kaam Kare Ya Na Karein Payment Poori Lete Hain” but I think, the film will work and will be entirely paisa vasool! We’ll get back whatever we pay!

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. The film arrives in the theaters on September 19, worldwide.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer Review: Aryan Khan Walks Out Of ‘Papa Ki Parchhaai’ & Hits With ‘Gh*nte Ka Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan – I’m Sold!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News