Romance and comedies are back in Bollywood and not going wrong at all. At such a time, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor promise to create a laughter riot with their upcoming rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is a classic Dharma offering celebrating love with a perfect mix of lies, laughter, emotions, celebrations, and family drama.

The teaser of the film introduces Varun Dhawan in what he does the best – tickle our funny bones, as he dons a Baahubali costume! The premise of the film is kept under wraps and even the teaser does not hint at what the film is about. Though the tagline promises two heartbreaks and one wedding!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser promises whatever Bollywood has been missing since long – dance, drama, love, heartbreak and good music! In fact, the teaser starts vibing to Sonu Nigam’s Tujhe laga na najariya and I might be the happiest at this time looking at a 90’s song revived so right that I am happy crying!

But that is what Dharma has been doing since long right – be it Tamma Tamma or Jhumka, not killing the OG while rehashing the original has always been done by Karan Johar’s team responsibly and full marks and appreciation to his team for this effort!

Janhvi Kapoor is turning the good luck charm of rom-coms it seems as she looks stunning while she complements Varun Dhawan as his Tulsi Kumari. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, and others.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be releasing in the theaters on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

