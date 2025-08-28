Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari created a lot of buzz on social media after the makers dropped its first motion poster. It shared the date for when the film’s first teaser will be out, along with its festive release date. The wait is finally over! The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com family entertainer is on its way! Keep scrolling for the deets.

3 reasons why we can’t wait for the teaser of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

Shashank Khaitan’s signature style

The filmmaker behind Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania returns with another colorful tale, promising a blend of fun, romance, and drama. This is his third film with Varun. His collabs with Varun Dhawan always entertain the viewers, and this will probably be no different.

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s reunion

Their first film, Bawaal, was a heavier subject, yet Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor gave it their best. The duo is now in a much more light-hearted film, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. Therefore, the fans eagerly await watching their sizzling chemistry again.

Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra’s pairing, which looks intriguing, adds to the buzz. The two shared screen space in Ludo but were not opposite each other.

Festive Dussehra Release Vibes

The film is already being positioned as a big festive entertainer. The teaser will give us the first glimpse of how Dharma Productions plans to make this a grand family spectacle for the holiday season.

So, when is the much-awaited release dropping?

The wait is almost over! The much-awaited teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is finally dropping tomorrow at 12:25 pm, and fans can’t keep calm.

More about Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

Shashank Khaitan helms the family entertainer, with a vibrant cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Promising a wholesome mix of love, laughter, and drama, the film has already created a strong buzz among moviegoers.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is aiming straight for the festive box office. It will be released on October 2.

For more of the latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Joins Salman Khan For Special Trailer Preview Inside Bigg Boss 19 House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News