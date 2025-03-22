Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most gorgeous actresses in the Hindi film industry. Kaif is senior to Janhvi, and they share a cordial relationship. Although Katrina and Janhvi have not yet received the opportunity to work together, the former once expressed her concern for the Bawal actress. Scroll below to find out.

Katrina made her Hindi film debut with Boom, which is probably not even known by many. Still, it featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi and Madhu Sapre, Zeenat Aman. Meanwhile, Janhvi debuted over a decade after that with Dharma’s Dhadak. Janhvi is very much like Katrina when it comes to the professional life. Like Kat, Kapoor is also very hard-working and a risk-taker. Kaif initially faced problems due to her lack of command of the Hindi language. But she worked hard, and today, Kat is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She is also one of those rare actresses who has worked with all three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

According to DNA’s report, Katrina Kaif once visited the sets of a Colors Infinity Show, where she was asked to name a celebrity who goes over the top with their gym or workout looks. People who are ardent fans of Katrina are aware of the actress’ dedication to fitness. Several actresses, too, see her as an inspiration. Host Neha Dhupia asked her, “Which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym and workout looks?”

Katrina Kaif, named Janhvi Kapoor, and revealed that she worries about her gym looks. The Tiger 3 star said, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Another report by the Times of India noted that Katrina’s remark did not go well with Janhvi’s fans and stirred controversy on social media.

Earlier this month, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post celebrating four years of her song Nadiyon Paar from Roohi, where she mentioned Katrina and wrote, “…Hair makeup dance wardrobe everything inspo was iconic @katrinakaif everything.” Kaif might have been the inspiration for her behind the look and more. Check out the post below.

